Harrison Ford cracked by Shade from Late Night Show at Donald Trump

The star of & # 39; Indiana Jones & # 39; Go through & # 39; Jimmy Kimmel Live! & # 39; to promote the new movie & # 39; The Call of the Wild & # 39; when he is presented with a simulated poster of the film with false criticism of the President.

Harrison Ford labeled president of the USA UU. Donald Trump a "son of a bitch" during his appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"Monday, February 10.

The actor sat down for an interview to promote his new movie "The call of nature", about a man who, along with his new canine companion, embarks on a mission to find his place in the world, when the theme of the 45th POTUS emerged in the conversation.

Jimmy presented to the star a poster of the film, simulated with false criticism of the president, inspired by Trump's famous insistence that his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which was at the center of the recent political trial investigation , it was perfect".

"Have you seen the reviews?" Kimmel asked before reading the false reviews. "& # 39; That call was perfect – Donald J. Trump & # 39; … & # 39; This was a perfect call & # 39;".

"It was a great call. Not just a good call, it was a perfect call."

Harrison laughed before adding, "That's the first thing that son of a bitch has done for me … ever!"

And when Jimmy mentioned his next guest & # 39; Science Bob & # 39; Pflugfelder, the "Blade Runner 2049"Star joked:" We no longer believe in science … No one believes in science anymore? ".

The actor has previously ruled against the Trump administration's attitude towards environmental problems and the apparent denial of climate change.

"The Call of the Wild" hits theaters on February 14.