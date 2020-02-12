Hannah Brown rejects Victoria Fuller as "annoying,quot; during the season presentation of her former Peter Peter Weber!

%MINIFYHTML0d0964a8e8bdb1745b3ff4a00861290911% %MINIFYHTML0d0964a8e8bdb1745b3ff4a00861290912%

Hannah Brown cast some shadow on one of her ex's contestants, Peter Weber's Bachelor Season and social media are here for it! His goal was none other than Victoria Fuller, whom he described as "annoying,quot; and it seems that many of his fans tend to agree!

Hannah shared a video of her watching the latest episode of Bachelor and it was all to deter Victoria.

The clip published in his IG Stories featured Victoria on the show saying "it is annoying to be near me."

But while he was joking, Hannah couldn't help but shade by agreeing with her statement.

Since the words from the TV could be heard, she looked at the camera and said grimly, "Well … you said it."

And that was not all! His caption was as bleak as he said: "I am not publishing this on purpose when there is something ridiculous that is said in the background … it is just happening."

It's no secret that Victoria's appearance on the show has been surrounded by drama.

As you know, she dated country star Chase Rice for a while before joining The Bachelor, so when the man appeared as a surprise musical guest in the middle of one of his dates with Peter, it was quite awkward.

In addition, he has also received many criticisms for supporting the so-called "White Lives Matter,quot;, a movement that only aims to minimize and make fun of the importance of "Black Lives Matter,quot;.

People discovered this when some old photos of a modeling campaign appeared on social media.

The photos show her wearing clothes that had the slogan of White Lives Matter.

It turned out that all the shooting was, in fact, for a Marlin Lives Matter campaign, but was still criticized for it.

Even its cover for Cosmopolitan magazine was removed and the magazine's editor-in-chief explained that: ‘We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and any cause that struggles to end injustices for people of color. The nature of the organization (which Victoria represented) is neither here nor there; both phrases and the belief systems they represent have their roots in racism and, therefore, are problematic. "



