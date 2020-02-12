Gudino leads Erie to victory 59-48 against Berthoud – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML1dfea93cb36e48a93ef12db60f90ceb211% %MINIFYHTML1dfea93cb36e48a93ef12db60f90ceb212%

The Erie Tigers won a victory when they defeated the Berthoud Spartans 59-48 on Saturday.

Erie was scored by Genevieve Gudino, who added 18 points and also recorded five rebounds and four assists. Grace Moyers and Deb Altshuler also had productive outputs that contributed 15 points and 12 points, respectively.

Emily Cavey set the pace for Berthoud, who scored 28 points, while recording a rebound and an assist. Celsey Selland had a productive night, registering nine points, six rebounds and two assists.

Both teams will stay at home in their next competition, with Erie hosting Windsor and Berthoud assuming Holy Family.

This story was created with technology provided by Data Skrive. Accurate information as of publication and will be updated as more data becomes available.