Great white shark off the coast of Mexico named after Kobe Bryant – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A great white shark that is being studied off the coast of Mexico has been renamed Kobe Bryant, in honor of the Lakers legend.

The shark, a young adult 12 feet long, was seen in the Pacific Ocean near Guadalupe Island, Mexico, a meeting place for white sharks, according to Michael Domeier of the Marine Conservation Science Institute.

The shark was originally known as number 24, Bryant's old jersey number, but that wasn't the only thing the couple had in common.

According to CNN, Bryant was fascinated by the animal and even dove to see them up close.

Martin Graf, the diver who photographed the shark, said Bryant even dived with him on the same island in 2013.