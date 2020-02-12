Google faces the EU in court for record antitrust fines – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML831d4950b572ae8f4ba16e3524c743cd11% %MINIFYHTML831d4950b572ae8f4ba16e3524c743cd12%

Google will seek to nullify the first of three strong European Union antitrust fines in the second highest court in Europe in a historic case that could determine how EU enforcers face the US tech giants. UU. For abuse of market power.

The company will present its arguments against a fine of 2,400 million euros (2,600 million dollars) issued by the European Commission during a three-day hearing in the General Court.

EU regulators said this sanction was due to Google favoring its own price comparison service to the detriment of smaller European rivals.

The EU has fined Google with a total of 8,250 million euros in three separate cases, including one related to the operating system of its Android smartphone. This is four times more than the EU fines of its rival Microsoft of 2,200 million euros. The regulatory problems of both companies in Europe have lasted a decade.

Google is expected to launch a triple attack against the 2017 Commission decision, which also included an order to treat competitors equally.

"It's wrong with the law, the facts and the economy. Shopping ads have always helped people find the products they are looking for quickly and easily, and they have helped merchants reach potential customers," Google said. a statement.

The key issue is whether the self-referral is anti-competitive and if Amazon and eBay should be considered rivals of Google.

For rivals, the case focuses on the role of Google as a central online guardian.

"The Google search service acts as a de facto kings creator. If they don't find it, the rest can't follow it. No company should be able to abuse that position to promote their own services to the detriment of competitors and consumers alike," said lawyer Thomas Hoppner, who advises critical clients with Google.

"The trial will have repercussions for a wide variety of industries that depend on a fair classification of their services in Google Search," he said.

The court ruling is likely to arrive next year.

Meanwhile, Margrethe Vestager in his new reinforced role as digital head of Europe will not be inactive. It is scheduled to announce several proposals in the coming months to control the dominant online groups in the US. UU. Amid pressure from the United States and companies.

