Go behind the scenes of David Dobrik's first New York fashion week

David Dobrik You may not be afraid of crazy scientific experiments, skip your Tesla and play with flamethrowers, but when it comes to fashion week, you are actually quite intimidated.

ME! News took the famous YouTube vlogger to his first fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week, where he experienced all the fun behind-the-scenes events and pranks. First on David's busy schedule, was the clothing show by designer Cynthia Rowley, David and his assistant Natalie I got to see the Fall 2020 collection. Together, the two members of the vlog squad sat in the prestigious section of the first row so they could really see the collection up close and personally.

Although, maybe he was too close, since a dishonest model took off his black designer coat only to throw it into David and Natalie's open arms. "At one point, one of the models threw her coat over us and just wanted to cry. I was so scared," he laughed. "I just wanted to roll a ball."