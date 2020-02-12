Glenn Maxwell will miss Australia's South Africa tour to undergo elbow surgery | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML34edebcb3b1e4059f38bddfe3e29ab7f11% %MINIFYHTML34edebcb3b1e4059f38bddfe3e29ab7f12%





Glenn Maxwell will be operated on Thursday after the scanners revealed loose bone fragments in his elbow

The multi-faceted Australian Glenn Maxwell will miss his tour of South Africa to undergo surgery on his left elbow.

D & # 39; Arcy Short from Western Australia will replace Maxwell in the T20I and ODI squads for the six-game campaign.

Maxwell is expected to be out for six to eight weeks and should be available for IPL, which begins on March 29.

Maxwell was signed by Kings XI Punjab for 1.15 million pounds at last year's player auction.

Maxwell has not played for Australia since he took a break from cricket in October due to mental health problems.

Maxwell has hit three and a half centuries in 16 games for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash this season

The Australian coach Trevor Hohns said: "We are disappointed to lose Glenn so close to the tour, as we were eager to welcome the national team in the 20 and 50 years format after his break during the summer."

"Unfortunately, the pain he experienced in the elbow in the final stages of the BBL (Big Bash League) increased over the weekend and he will undergo surgery immediately to rectify the situation."

"Now an opportunity has been presented for D & # 39; Arcy and we are sure that he will take advantage of any opportunity that presents itself to him in South Africa."

"Like Glenn, D & # 39; Arcy is an inventive and forceful hitter who offers a practical spinning bowling option. We have no doubt that he will make a positive contribution to the team."