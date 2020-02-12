Get early access to Nordstrom Rack & # 39; s Clear the Rack Sale

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!
Attention buyers, along with all the incredible sales of President's Day 2020 in progress, you can also get offers on all your favorite brands in the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale!
Here is everything you need to know to get deeper discounts than ever:
When is the Nordstrom Rack of February 2020 to liquidate the sale of the rack?
The sale is executed in two phases:
• Early access begins February 13, so if you are a member of Nordy Club, start adding items to your cart now!
• The public sale begins online on February 14, with up to 90% discount in more than 20,000 articles.
• The sale lasts until February 17.
What is "First to buy,quot; Clear the Rack?
The members of the Nordy Club with the state Insider and superior are the first to buy the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale. You can buy a all day before someone else. Plus, take an additional 25% discount on red label items.
What happens with the shipment?
During the sale of Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack, you get Free shipping on all orders over $ 89.
What will be on sale during the sale of Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack?
Really that it will not? Sales features up to 90% discount Fashion, beauty and home are part of the sale, so you can pamper yourself while collecting last-minute gifts and full of socks. And the brands? We're talking about Madewell, Free People, Urban Decay, Sam Edelman, Topshop, Something Navy, Nike, whatever.
So, whether it's a Nordy Club Insider or not (although we definitely recommend joining the Nordy Club), start adding items to your cart now, before they run out!
Speaking of sales, check out our 2020 Presidents Day sales offer guides for Lululemon, Walmart, Wayfair and more!