Genesis Invitational: Will Tiger Woods claim the 83rd victory of the PGA Tour? The | Golf news

Before Tiger Woods' last bet for a 83rd PGA Tour title that makes history, we review the highlights of his previous victories.

It would be appropriate if Tiger Woods could make history on the PGA Tour this week at the Genesis Open, in a tournament and place that has previously eluded him more than any other.

The southern California event, live in Sky Sports, gives Woods his last chance to register a 83rd PGA Tour title and beat the record he currently shares with Sam Snead.

Many predicted that Woods' total victories would end at 79 after a few years plagued with injuries that saw him undergo back surgery four times and fall out of the world's first 1,000 between 2013 and 2018, only to end five Years and a half. year without victories when registering three victories in a period of 14 months.

Woods' victory in the Tour Championship 2018 was the first in 1,876 days.

Then, a return victory in the Tour Championship 2018 and an important title number 15 in the Masters was followed by greater success in the inaugural Zozo Championship in October, with the world No. 6 now having the opportunity to add a new tournament and course to his long career. list of honors.

Woods has had a special affinity with Riviera Country Club since making his PGA Tour debut as an amateur, when a 16-year-old with a new face was announced to the world during the 1992 contest.

Woods missed the cut in his debut after rounds of 72 and 75

The former world number 1 has returned regularly since then, despite never having reached the circle of winners in Riviera, with his last appearance, the third in so many years and the 14 in the history of the contest.

The TGR Foundation of Woods assumed the position of host of the tournament in 2016 and his legacy in the event is unquestionable, although it remains the course where he has made the most competitive appearances without experiencing victory.

After missing the cut in his two amateur appearances, Woods never finished out of the top 20 in his next eight visits to Riviera and suffered the only playoff loss of his PGA Tour career when it was held in a different place in 1998.

Woods & # 39; was defeated by Billy Mayfair at the Valencia Country Club and finished two strokes behind Ernie Els in the second draw a year later in 1999, when the tournament returned to Riviera, but has failed to register better than a fifth draw since so.

Woods won 11 of the 12 play-offs in which he participated during his career on the PGA Tour.

The 44-year-old lost the cut on his return to the event in 2018, as he skipped the tournament since 2006, and then finished eight strokes in 15 tied last year, as JB Holmes claimed a one-shot win over Justin Thomas, with Woods now bidding to create more golf history in his childhood.

Woods is part of the strongest course of the season so far in Los Angeles, where nine of the top 10 in the world will perform, with the world of golf watching with interest to see if you can claim that elusive Riviera breakthrough.

