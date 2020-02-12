Genesis Invitational: departure times for the opening round in Riviera | Golf news





Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas will play alongside Steve Stricker during the first two rounds in California

Groups and departure times for the opening round of the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in California.

USA UU.

Starting at hole 1

1445 Scott Brown, Jason Kokrak, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

1455 Alex Noren (Swe), Brian Stuard, Bronson Burgoon

1506 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler

1516 Marc Leishman (Aus), Brendon Todd, Jim Herman

McIlroy, Woods remained separate in Genesis Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods have placed themselves on different sides of the draw for the Genesis Invitational.

1527 Kevin Na, Jason Dufner, Kevin Chappell

1537 Cameron Smith (Aus), Nate Lashley, Paul Casey (Eng)

1548 Corey Conners (Can), Cameron Champ, Keegan Bradley

1558 Sebastián Muñoz (Col), Tyler Duncan, Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau pursues a first victory of 2020

1609 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini (Svk)

1619 Danny Lee (Nzl), Roger Sloan (Can), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

1910 Patrick Rodgers, Joel Dahmen, Adam Schenk

1920 Sam Burns, Luke List, Sepp Straka (Aut)

1931 Michael Thompson, Adam Hadwin (Can), Denny McCarthy

1941 Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Steve Stricker

1952 Jon Rahm (Spa), J.B. Holmes, Justin Rose (English)

2002 Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau

2013 Patrick Reed, Nick Taylor (Can), Scott Piercy

2023 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Chez Reavie, Pat Pérez

2034 Peter Malnati, Scott Stallings, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

2044 James Hahn, Kyle Stanley, Vaughn Taylor

Starting at hole 10

1445 Matt Every, Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor)

1455 Matthew Fitzpatrick (English), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Sam Ryder

1506 Russell Henley, Chris Stroud, Sungjae Im (Kor)

1516 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson

Rory McIlroy has published the first four finals in his last four world starts

1527 Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson

1537 Xander Schauffele, Aaron Wise, Jason Day (Aus)

1548 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Matt Kuchar, Russell Knox (Sco)

1558 Ryan Palmer, Andrew Landry, Andrew Putnam

1609 JT Poston, Kevin Tway, Sergio García (Spa)

1619 Brian Gay, Martin Laird (Sco), Wyndham Clark

1910 Matt Jones (Aus), Cameron Tringale, Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1920 J.J. Spaun, Ryan Moore, Talor Gooch

1931 Nick Watney, Branden Grace (Rsa), Bud Cauley

1941 Sung Kang (Kor), Danny Willett (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus)

Danny Willett makes his first appearance on the PGA Tour since the CJ Cup in October

1952 Adam Long, Collin Morikawa, Jimmy Walker

2002 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Jim Furyk

2013 Lanto Griffin, Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai), Charles Howell III

2023 Martin Trainer, Troy Merritt, Ryan Armor

2034 Charley Hoffman, Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Harold Varner III

2044 Joseph Bramlett, Kyong-jun Moon (Kor), Sean Yu (Tpe)

