Garcetti launches "Decade of Action,quot; to combat climate change – Up News Info Los Angeles

Garcetti launches "Decade of Action" to combat climate change - CBS Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is duplicating efforts to address the local impacts of climate change.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announces the expansion to the Los Angeles Green New Deal on February 10, 2020.

Garcetti signed an executive board on Monday to expand the city's Green New Deal, which was first launched in April 2019, as part of a plan referred to as a "decade of action."

The goal is to get rid of non-renewable energy sources and reduce the carbon footprint.

"With the Green New Deal and with this executive directive, we are moving towards the challenge because in this city, we do not expect the future and we are not passive in the future," Garcetti told a news conference. “We guide that future. We are the architects of that future. "

The plan includes more light trains, promoting more walks and cycling to get around, use electric vehicles and a city hall without waste.

You can read the full executive directive here.

