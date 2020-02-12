Garbage fire, explosion at Los Angeles homeless camp under highway overpass – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A garbage fire that broke out in a homeless camp on the west side below a highway overpass seemed to cause some kind of explosion, but authorities say there will probably be no investigation into the cause of the fire.

Los Angeles Fire Department teams responded to a report of a garbage fire on Monday morning, just before 6:30 a.m., in the 6000 block of Venice Boulevard, under the overpass of Highway 10, According to officials.

The video published on social networks indicated that an explosion occurred at one point during the fire.

It happened today at 6:30 a.m. A fire starts in the homeless camp. Compassion on fire! Venice Blvd and Highway 10! Explosions and everything! Source: https://t.co/iIhFcDORYU pic.twitter.com/mCwIo7xUSa – Alexandra Datig (@alexdatig) February 10, 2020

The flames quickly died out and no injuries or damage were reported.

Facebook user Jef Scott shared a video of the fire and said he fled the area when "things (began) to explode."

Despite the explosion, LAFD said it is not the department's protocol to investigate the cause of any fire that does not cause injury or damage any structure.

Keep in mind that for an outside garbage fire that does not cause injury or damage any property / structure, it is not a protocol to investigate the cause. – LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) February 11, 2020

Concern has increased over the risk of fires in areas with growing populations of homeless people since authorities determined the devastating Skirball Fire 2017, which destroyed six houses, damaged 12 others and at one time caused the evacuation of some 700 houses in the Bel -Area area, it was caused by an "illegal kitchen fire,quot; in a homeless camp.

Last summer, it was believed that a forest fire that crossed about 10 acres of thick scrubland in the recreational area of ​​the Encino Sepulveda Basin and displaced dozens of homeless people was related to several homeless camps in the area.