Gabrielle Union thanks fans for their support after the announcement of her transgender daughter Zaya

# Roommates, following the announcement that their daughter Zaya has officially dated as transgender, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have been responding to support and comments from fans who have been arriving. Gabrielle posted some messages of thanks to those who have shown compassion and understanding.

As we reported earlier, Dwyane Wade made an appearance on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show,quot;, where she talked about her 12 years old boy dating him and his wife Gabrielle Union. He recalled the moment when Zaya made the decision to use that name and be referred by his pronouns.

He said: “Then, once Zaya, our 12-year-old son, came home and said:‘ Hello, I want to talk to you. I think that in the future I am ready to live my truth. I want to be referred to her and her, I would love to be called Zaya. "

Let's move quickly to the present, and Gabrielle Union recently posted some messages on Twitter to respond to the large amount of fan support after the announcement and to recognize that it is still in the learning process:

“This has been a trip. We are still humbly learning, but we quickly decided with our family that we would not be carried away by fear. We refuse to sacrifice the freedom to live authentically because we are afraid of what people may say. You have the ability to learn and evolve. Try that shit

Gabrielle continued, adding:

"In addition, the tremendous support we have received is incredible and we hope it will inspire more people to focus, support, love and protect the most marginalized."

Zaire Wade also recently posted a sweet message of her own to Zaya on Instagram.

Roommates, what do you think about this?