Gabrielle Union can sue Simon Cowell for smoking on the set of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39 ;!

Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union could be suing the creator of America & # 39; s Got Talent, Simon Cowell, for allegedly smoking on set.

A source told The Mail that Union feels that Cowell endangered his life by smoking near her. According to the source, Union believes that because smoking can cause cancer, it should not be forced to drink secondhand smoke in the workplace.

Gabrielle was released from the program after complaining about several racial numbnesses she experienced while on the set, including Jay Leno making a racist joke addressed to the Asian community. Several celebrities have taken a step forward to defend the actress and have criticized the producers of the show, as well as the creator, Simon Cowell, but not Klum. Terry Crews also faced scrutiny after he issued a statement, praising the show.

He later issued an apology to the Union through Twitter:

Terry wrote: "I want you to know that it was never my intention to invalidate your experience, but that's what I did. I apologize. You've been through a lot in this business, and with that, I empathize with the fight towards equity and equality in the place. of work ".