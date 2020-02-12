Furious Donald Trump says "nobody knows what Roger Stone did,quot; and demands that prosecutors "apologize,quot;

President Donald Trump unloaded Wednesday to prosecutors who proposed to Roger Stone a sentence of up to nine years in jail, demanding that they apologize and claiming that his lifelong partner did "nothing wrong."

Speaking extensively about Roger Stone's case in the midst of a continuing setback for his personal intervention, Trump dismissed Stone's conviction on seven charges of lying to Congress and the manipulation of witnesses in connection with Russia's investigation.

"The fact is that Roger Stone was treated horribly and many other people, their lives were destroyed," Trump said furiously in the Oval Office with the president of Ecuador.

Four experienced prosecutors withdrew from the case after the Justice Department intervened to reverse a request Monday that Stone has been in jail for seven to nine years.

Alternatively, he pursued regular frustrations, dismissed FBI Director James Comey and former FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, and also criticized prosecutors who first sought a hard sentence for Stone, just for the Justice Department to turn 180 and did not propose a particular jail time. absolutely.

& # 39; Think about it. A man filters classified information, highly classified. They give him two months. Roger Stone to do, nobody knows what he did & # 39 ;, Trump said.

& # 39; In fact, they said he intimidated someone. That person said he had no idea he was going to jail for that. That person did not want to press charges. They put it for nine years. That is a misfortune. And, frankly, they should apologize to many of the people whose lives have ruined, "Trump said.

Trump's defense echoed Stone's proposal, who promoted the hashtag #RogerStoneDidNothingWrong while seeking to defend himself.

& # 39; I'll tell you that. People were brutally hurt by these corrupt people. And I want to thank the Department of Justice for seeing this horrible thing, and I didn't speak to them by the way, but for them to understand, "he said." They saw the horrible thing about a nine-year sentence for doing nothing, "Trump added.

Shortly after Trump's comments, the House Judiciary Committee announced that Barr would finally appear on March 31.

Trump said he was not worried about federal prosecutors who dropped out of the case in an obvious protest. I am not worried about anything. They should go back to school and learn.

Then he complained about the proposed sentence. & # 39; You have murderers and drug addicts, they are not nine years old. Nine years to do something that nobody can define what he did. Someone said he threw a tweet. And the tweet, you base it on that. We have murderers, we have murderers everywhere, nothing happens. And then they put a man in jail and destroy his life, his family, his wife, his children. Nine years in jail is a disgrace. "

Meanwhile, Comey is making deals with books … And I hope he is treated fairly. Everything else will be treated fairly & # 39 ;, Trump predicted.

Earlier, Trump praised Bill Barr for & # 39; taking over & # 39; in the case of Roger Stone, only hours after he denied asking the attorney general to withdraw the request for a sentence for his former political ally.

Even when the Democrats howled that he was interfering with the neutral administration of justice to help Stone, Trump criticized Mueller's investigation online and what he called "corrupt prosecutors."

Four federal prosecutors resigned or retired from the Stone case on Tuesday in a dramatic move that a Justice Department official recognized as an act of protest.

Prosecutors wanted Stone to be in jail for lying to Congress about his contacts with Wikileaks, as well as for witness intimidation.

& # 39; Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking over a case that was totally out of control and that perhaps should not even have been filed. The evidence now clearly shows that Mueller's scam was brought and contaminated incorrectly. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress! Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

In another tweet, he wrote: & # 39; Two months in jail for a Swamp Creature, however, 9 years recommended him for Roger Stone (who wasn't even working for the Trump Campaign). Wow, that sounds very fair! The rebel prosecutors maybe? The swamp! & # 39; He labeled the morning program Fox and Friends and the main presenter Tucker Carlson, who said that Stone deserves forgiveness.

Amid the surprising change in response from prosecutors, Stone faced up to nine years in prison for what prosecutors call & # 39; contempt for this court and the rule of law & # 39 ;, after having collided with the judge for a gag order. Now, prosecutors advised the court to rely on their own judgment to pass a sentence.

The line of & # 39; swamp creature & # 39; Trump may have been a reference to former Senate Intelligence Committee assistant James Wolfe, who received a two-month sentence for lying to investigators who are investigating leaks about his contacts with journalists. He pleaded guilty and said he was lying to cover up an adventure.

A Justice Department spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment on the president's tweet praising the Attorney General for & # 39; taking over & # 39; of the case.

Trump denied Tuesday asking his attorney general to reject the prosecutors' recommendation that adviser Roger Stone face a severe jail sentence, after the Justice Department made a sudden 180-degree turn in court and All prosecutors in the case resigned.

Barr has been an enthusiastic advocate of Trump's prerogatives, and sparked the wrath of the Democrats when he issued a four-page summary of Mueller's report that Mueller complained did not capture the "context,quot; of his thorough examination of the electoral interference of Russia and contacts between Trump advisors. and russians

The Justice Department drastically reversed its demand to imprison Stone on Tuesday, just a few hours after Donald Trump criticized him on Twitter as a "judicial error," although authorities said the time was a coincidence.

The revocation prompted the extraordinary decision of four experienced federal prosecutors to withdraw from the case, and one completely resigned from his position in the government.

Trump kept his decision on Tuesday afternoon, qualifying the original recommendation of & # 39; misfortune & # 39; and qualifying the proposed phrase of & # 39; ridiculous & # 39 ;.

"I thought it was ridiculous," Trump said.

No, I didn't talk to the Jus; I could do it if I wanted to. I have the absolute right to do so. I stay away from things to a degree that people would not believe.

But I did not speak to them. I thought the (original) recommendation was ridiculous, I thought the whole accusation was ridiculous & # 39 ;, Trump said. "I look at others who have not been prosecutors."

He said he considered it an "insult to our country." He called them "the same people of Mueller who made everyone go through hell."

But he also said: "I have not been involved."

& # 39; I think it's a disgrace. Look what's up. & # 39;

Trump declined to say if he was considering commuting Stone's sentence, whatever it is. But he suggested that another man who considers a political enemy, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, could face a military investigation.

& # 39; We send it on the way to a very different place, and the military can handle it any way they want. General Milley has it now. I congratulate General Milley & # 39 ;, Trump said, referring to the president of joint chiefs of staff Mark Milley. & # 39; He can have it. And his brother too & # 39; & # 39 ;, said Trump. "We will find out," he added, without explanation.

According to his updated presentation, which occurred after Trump's tweets overnight: “ The defendant committed serious crimes and deserves an imprisonment sentence that is & # 39; sufficient, but not greater than necessary & # 39; to satisfy the factors established in the & # 39; sentencing guidelines & # 39 ;.

“ According to the facts known by the government, a sentence of between 87 and 108 months in prison, however, could be considered excessive and unjustified … Ultimately, the government differs to the Court on which specific sentence is appropriate under the facts and circumstances of this case & # 39; & # 39 ;, said the updated memo.

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to convict Donald Trump's confidant, Roger Stone, to serve seven to nine years in prison after his conviction in November 2019.

A senior Justice Department official said A B C News "seems,quot; that prosecutors asked to withdraw from the case as a form of protest. But the official denied that Trump's tweet at 2 am played a role in the change, calling it "uncomfortable coincidence."

Stone has been a Trump confidant for decades, and served as an informal advisor during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump's denial came after prosecutors filed a new memo in the Stone case, letting the judge recommend the appropriate sentence.

Department leaders, headed by Attorney General Bill Barr, found him extreme and excessive, and disproportionate to Stone's crimes, an official said.

Shortly after the announcement, the chief prosecutor in the case, Aaron Zelinsky, used a court presentation to announce that he had resigned “ immediately & # 39; & # 39; as special assistant to the US prosecutor. UU. In Washington, DC He retains a federal position in Maryland. A second, Jonathan Kravis, followed shortly after, renouncing government service as an assistant to the United States attorney.

A third federal prosecutor, Adam Jed, also retired as a government attorney in the case. Later on Tuesday, it was revealed that prosecutor Michael Marando withdrew from the case.

Kravis served in the public integrity of the Department of Justice, served in the office of the White House lawyer under Barack Obama and was secretary of Supreme Court Judge Stephen Breyer.

Jed worked for Supreme Court Judge John Paul Stevens.

The four used the judicial presentations to announce their games, apparently to the surprise of their own colleagues, in an unequivocal sign of protest.

Zelinsky was a member of Mueller's team, but remained after Mueller left to work on the Stone case.

Trump had tweeted in the early hours of Tuesday morning: & # 39; This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, since nothing happens to them. I can't allow this judicial error!

Just before noon, the Justice Department announced his return, but an official said Fox news The decision had been made before Trump's protest on Twitter.

All three were experienced prosecutors who worked on the team of special lawyer Robert Mueller.

The official did not explain why the revocation had not been announced until after the tweet. The Department of Justice has not said what sentence it will look for now.

The move triggered the immediate anger and mockery of the Democrats with Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer saying: "They will probably recommend the presidential medal of freedom!"

He said he was asking the Inspector General of the Department of Justice to investigate whether Bill Barr had directed the revocation.

The veteran “ dirty cheater & # 39; & # 39; Stone must be sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson on February 20, after a jury in November found him guilty of seven charges of lying to Congress, obstruction and manipulation of witnesses.

Prosecutors will now have to ask the judge for permission to abandon their initial recommendation and submit a new one.

"We look forward to reviewing the government’s supplementary presentation," Stone’s attorney Grant Smith said in an email to Reuters.

It is extremely rare for Justice Department leaders to reverse the decision of their own prosecutors on a recommendation for sentencing, particularly after that recommendation has been submitted to the court. Normally, United States attorneys have broad freedom to recommend sentences in cases they prosecuted.

Judgment decisions ultimately depend on the judge, who in this case may be on the side of the original recommendation of the Department of Justice.

Jackson, the judge, has repeatedly scolded Stone for his extrajudicial behavior, which included a social media post he made of the judge with what appeared to be the sight of a gun.

The judge excluded Stone from social media last July after concluding that she repeatedly rejected her gag order.

In addition, judges invariably frown at crimes they consider to pervert the functions of the criminal justice system, such as making false statements or obstructing an investigation.

The Justice Department plans to resubmit the recommendation later Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors also softened his sentencing position in Flynn recently, saying they would not oppose probation after initially saying he deserved up to six months in prison for lying to the FBI. Flynn Prosecutor's Office is also in charge of the United States Attorney's office in Washington.

The White House sent questions about the decision to the Department of Justice.

Stone is one of several people close to Trump who faced charges stemming from the investigation of then Special Advisor Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections.

Trump has the power to forgive people for federal crimes, although he has not yet used him in the cases of other former aides convicted of Mueller's investigations.

His tweet sought that he could use that power, or his power to commute sentences if Stone achieved the level of custody demanded by prosecutors.

Stone's own defense had requested parole.

High-ranking Democratic lawmakers expressed awe at the measure, but Trump loyalists said they now hoped that Mike Flynn, the former dishonored national security adviser who is currently trying to get out of his guilty plea to lying to the FBI, also gets & # 39; clemency & # 39 ;.

During the trial, prosecutors insisted that Stone lied to lawmakers about his approach to WikiLeaks, the website that revealed many hacked Democratic emails before the 2016 U.S. elections that proved embarrassing for Trump's Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, to protect Trump from looking bad.

Stone, who has called himself a "provocative agent,quot; and has the face of former President Richard Nixon tattooed on his back, was accused of obstructing justice, manipulating witnesses and lying to the Intelligence Committee of the US House of Representatives during His research on Russian elections. interference.

Stone's colorful trial included references to the film & # 39; The Godfather Part II & # 39 ;, an impression of Senator Bernie Sanders by the prosecution witness Randy Credico, and the testimony of the political heavyweights, including the former Trump campaign executive president Steve Bannon and former deputy Trump campaign president Rick Gates.

Those witnesses said they believed Stone had insider information on when WikiLeaks could launch more harmful emails about Clinton. In truth, I didn't have that information.

Stone was also accused of altering Credico's testimony, when Credico was summoned to testify before Congress and speak with the FBI.

In emails and text messages, Stone told Credico, among other things: "Prepare to die," you are a rat. A stoolie "and,quot; Stonewall it ".

Prosecutors also accused Stone of threatening Credico's therapy dog, Bianca, saying "he was going to take that dog away."