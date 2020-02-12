From Amber Rose to Justin Bieber, these celebrities love their facial tattoos

<pre><pre>Amber Rose returns the applause after the trolls close their new face tattoo

Art has no limits.

2020 seems to quickly become the year of facial tattoo. In the last month, Presley Gerber, Amber rose Y Chris Brown All have presented their newest ink that is prominently displayed on their faces. However, there are only a few in a long line of celebrities who are beginning to use their faces as canvas for their art.

Stars like little Wayne Y Post Malone He adopted the trend early and got fans to talk with his funny designs and meaningful pieces. But, just because it is on your face does not mean that it should be completely serious. Lil xan He knows the best. Given that he has three Zs under his eyes, what he revealed means absolutely nothing to him. "It's the only tattoo I would probably say makes no sense," he shared recently in an interview.

When it comes to tattooing your face, celebrities don't want anything.

From the aliens to the years of birth, everything is fair game in love and ink. Scroll through the photos below to see the art that some celebrities are shaking on their faces.

Amber rose

The model recently revealed that she had a tattoo on her forehead for her children Sebastian and Slash. The tattoo says "Bash Slash,quot;.

Justin Bieber, stars with facial tattoos

Justin Bieber

Biebs presented his new ink last year, and it is a small tattoo that says "grace,quot; in italics on his eyebrow.

Amanda Bynes, stars with facial tattoos

Amanda Bynes

The former child star posted a picture of her with a giant heart engraved on her cheek.

Presley Gerber, tattoo

Presley Gerber

The son of supermodel Cindy Crawford wanted the world to know that he is "misunderstood,quot;, so he tattooed his face.

Halsey, stars with facial tattoos

Halsey

The musician opted for a slightly more subtle ink on the side of his face. He got a Q with a diamond underneath and joked that "hopefully,quot; will be his only tattoo on his face.

Chris Brown, Face Tattoo

Chris Brown

The musician showed his love for Air Jordan shoes by tattooing a Nike Air Jordan 3 shoe on the side of his face.

Lil Xan, Annie Smith

Lil xan

It is safe to say that Lil Xan is a big fan of a facial tattoo, considering he has multiple. Including one he got after his friend Mac Miller passed away. It reads "Memento Mori,quot;. Which means, "remember that you will die."

Kat Von D, stars with facial tattoos

Kat Von D

The tattoo artist is shaking beautiful shooting stars on the sides of her face.

Lil Pump, stars with facial tattoos

Lil pump

Lil Pump loves a lil tattoo! The rapper has multiple pieces on his face, including an alien on his forehead and number 17.

Lil Uzi Vert, stars with facial tattoos

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert is also a big fan of facial tattoos. The face of rap stars is almost covered in ink. All in all, from the word "faith,quot; and the phrase "by any means,quot; at the top of his head.

Post Malone

Post Malone

Post Malone made headlines when the infamous "always tired,quot; tattoo under the eyes was made.

Kehlani, Grammys after the party

Kehlani

Kehlani is twinning with Halsey! She also has the Q but with a heart underneath. The singer has a paper plane tattoo under the eye, as well as the words "Espiritu Libre,quot;, which in Spanish means "Espirito Libre,quot;.

Aaron Carter, face tattoo

Aaron Carter

The "Aaron & # 39; s Party,quot; singer almost broke the internet when he debuted with his Medusa tattoo, which revealed that it was in honor of his mother Jane.

Lil Wayne, Celebrity Jewelry

little Wayne

The rapper could be the father of all facial tattoos. He has been shaking ink on his face since the first few days, and seems to show no signs of slowing down. Tattoos include "Fear God,quot; on each of his eyelids, one on his right eyebrow that says: "I am music," and one inside his mouth of a smiling face.

Who knows, maybe the era of facial tattoos is here to stay!

