From Amber Rose to Justin Bieber, these celebrities love their facial tattoos

2020 seems to quickly become the year of facial tattoo. In the last month, Presley Gerber, Amber rose Y Chris Brown All have presented their newest ink that is prominently displayed on their faces. However, there are only a few in a long line of celebrities who are beginning to use their faces as canvas for their art.

Stars like little Wayne Y Post Malone He adopted the trend early and got fans to talk with his funny designs and meaningful pieces. But, just because it is on your face does not mean that it should be completely serious. Lil xan He knows the best. Given that he has three Zs under his eyes, what he revealed means absolutely nothing to him. "It's the only tattoo I would probably say makes no sense," he shared recently in an interview.

When it comes to tattooing your face, celebrities don't want anything.