Four people survive 32 days adrift in the Pacific after their boat capsize

Four people survived a month adrift in the Pacific Ocean after their boat flipped off the coast of Papua New Guinea.

The survivors, including a girl of about 12 years, a woman, a boy of about 20 years and an adult man, left the island of Bougainville on December 22.

The group, which initially had 12, intended to celebrate Christmas on the island of the Carteret Islands, about 62 miles away, when the disaster occurred.

Four people from a group of 12 survived for 32 days drifting at sea after their boat flipped off the coast of Solomon Islands (archive image) on December 22

Survivor Dominic Stally said his little boat overturned and several of the group drowned.

The rest managed to straighten the boat, but there were more deaths while floating in remote waters at the mercy of powerful ocean currents.

"We couldn't do anything with their bodies, we just have to drop them at sea," he told the Solomon Star News.

"A couple died and left their baby behind and I was the one who supported him and then the baby also died."

Stally said the group survived by eating coconuts they found in the water and drinking rain that they collected in a bowl.

He added that several fishing boats passed by without realizing it until they were finally picked up on January 23 in New Caledonia after traveling about 1,200 miles (2,000km).

The Star News said the survivors were composed of two men, a woman and a girl of about 12 years.

They were taken to Honiara last Saturday and were discharged from the care of PNG High Commissioner John Balavu after receiving dehydration treatment.

Epic tales of survival are not uncommon in the Pacific, where small islands are separated by vast expanses of ocean.

In January 2014, Salvadoran fisherman José Alvarenga washed himself in Marshalls, more than 13 months after he left the west coast of Mexico with a partner, who died during the trip.

An Indonesian teenager survived seven weeks at sea in 2018 after his small fishing trap lost its moorings and ended about 2,500 kilometers from Guam.