Former Red Rocks Community College police officer sentenced to federal prison for possession of child pornography.

A former police officer was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

David Delaney, 29, of Golden, a former Red Rocks Community College Police Department officer, was also sentenced to five years of supervised release after his prison sentence, and was ordered to pay a $ 3,000 refund to a victim, according to a story. release of the United States attorney's office in Colorado. The justice department announced the sentence on Wednesday.

In June 2018, four Colorado law enforcement agencies determined that Delaney's computer was offering child pornography for online distribution through a file-sharing program, according to the statement. On July 31 and August 3, 2018, the Gold Police and National Security Investigations executed search warrants at Delaney's residence.

Investigators seized the electronic media, including an SD card that revealed a deleted folder that contained parts of a video depicting the sexual assault of a minor by an adult man, according to the statement.

"Clear and simple, the disgusting actions of this criminal stripped these victims of their innocence and dignity," said Steven Cagen, special agent in charge of HSI, Denver. "We work aggressively with community members and our law enforcement partners to rescue these innocent children and prosecute their exploiters."