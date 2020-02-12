Former Mexican oil chief arrested in Spain on bribery charges

MEXICO CITY – The former head of the Mexican state oil company, which faces charges of tax fraud and bribery, was arrested in southern Spain on Wednesday, authorities said, giving a boost to the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador , in its fight to stop the endemic corruption of the nation.

The former official, Emilio Lozoya Austin, had fled since May, when Mexican authorities accused him of receiving bribes in connection with the purchase of a fertilizer plant by Petróleos Mexicanos, or Pemex, the oil company he ran from 2012 to 2016 .

Mr. Lozoya has denied acting badly.

The case against Lozoya, one of the main allies of former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, arises from an investigation into a vast corruption scandal centered on Odebrecht, a Brazilian multinational construction conglomerate. Odebrecht admitted having distributed around $ 800 million in bribes to government officials throughout the Americas and elsewhere to secure lucrative contracts.

Spanish police said Mr. Lozoya was arrested near a residential development in Malaga. It is believed that Mr. Lozoya recently hid in a luxury residential complex in the exclusive coastal complex of Marbella, on the outskirts of Malaga, according to several Spanish media reports citing police sources.