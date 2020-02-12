Former Mexican oil chief arrested in Spain on bribery charges

MEXICO CITY – The former head of the Mexican state oil company, which faces charges of tax fraud and bribery, was arrested in southern Spain on Wednesday, authorities said, giving a boost to the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador , in its fight to stop the endemic corruption of the nation.
The former official, Emilio Lozoya Austin, had fled since May, when Mexican authorities accused him of receiving bribes in connection with the purchase of a fertilizer plant by Petróleos Mexicanos, or Pemex, the oil company he ran from 2012 to 2016 .
Mr. Lozoya has denied acting badly.
The case against Lozoya, one of the main allies of former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, arises from an investigation into a vast corruption scandal centered on Odebrecht, a Brazilian multinational construction conglomerate. Odebrecht admitted having distributed around $ 800 million in bribes to government officials throughout the Americas and elsewhere to secure lucrative contracts.
Spanish police said Mr. Lozoya was arrested near a residential development in Malaga. It is believed that Mr. Lozoya recently hid in a luxury residential complex in the exclusive coastal complex of Marbella, on the outskirts of Malaga, according to several Spanish media reports citing police sources.
Mr. Lozoya is expected to appear Thursday before a judge of the national court of Spain, where he will be asked if he is ready to return to Mexico to be tried there. If he refuses, the Spanish judge could keep him in jail for 40 days, during which time Mexico would have to submit a formal request for his extradition.
On Twitter, the Spanish national police described Wednesday's arrest as a result of their "excellent relationship,quot; with Mexican prosecutors.
Last May, Interpol placed Mr. Lozoya on a list of internationally sought-after fugitives. In July, German police arrested her mother, Gilda Margarita Austin, after the Mexican judiciary accused her of helping to launder Pemex money. She was deported to Mexico and, in November, a judge confined her to house arrest pending the outcome of her trial on money laundering charges.
Calls for comments on Wednesday from Mr. Lozoya's lawyer were not immediately answered.
The case against Mr. Lozoya focuses on the purchase of Pemex from a fertilizer plant that was out of service when Pemex bought it from Altos Hornos de México, or Ahmsa, a major Mexican steel manufacturer, for $ 475 million. Critics of the purchase said the cost was very inflated.
The Mexican researchers analyzed a series of money transfers associated with the purchase that, they say, involved Mr. Lozoya, including a $ 3.6 million transfer that was sent by Ahmsa to a ghost company in Switzerland that was connected to Mr. Lozoya
Authorities said Ahmsa transferred the money to the phantom company through an Odebrecht subsidiary and suspected the transfer was a bribe.
Mexican authorities have also been further analyzing Mr. Lozoya's dealings with Odebrecht, who admitted to US, Brazilian and Swiss investigators in 2016 that he had paid $ 10.5 million in bribes to Mexican officials.
As the Odebrecht scandal developed, knocking down senior government officials in other parts of Latin America, the administration of then President Peña Nieto refused to press charges not to jeopardize his party's chances in the presidential elections of 2018, according to Mexican officials of the time.
But Mr. Peña Nieto's party lost, and Mr. López Obrador, who won an overwhelming victory in part by promising to fight corruption, seemed to move quickly to fulfill his promises, at least in relation to the case against Mr. Lozoya .
In a radio interview in Mexico on Wednesday, Alejandro Gertz Manero, the attorney general of Mexico, described the case as "iconic,quot; and said Mr. Lozoya’s search was a collaborative effort with police authorities in Spain and other countries, including Germany
"After a long pilgrimage throughout Europe, with the arrest warrant and the fundamental support of Interpol and, in this case, the Spanish police, who have behaved excellently, we managed to arrest this person," he said.
Kirk Semple reported from Mexico City and Rafael Minder from Madrid. Paulina Villegas contributed reporting from Mexico City.