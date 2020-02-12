Former editor of Count Nast reveals his opioid addiction

A former editor of Count Nast is lifting the cover of his seemingly glamorous time at the helm, revealing that he was fighting a severe opioid addiction where he took 60 Vicodin pills a day, once smuggling drugs worth $ 6,000 at the border from Mexico, and crawled to actor Ben Affleck after an appointment accident.

Dan Peres, now 48, was the 15-year editor of the late Details magazine and is reporting how he was barely in the office and used his position to travel by plane around the world on work trips to buy drugs and get high.

Peres reports that while his life seemed attractive and luxurious, drugs paralyzed him for years.

He used drugs with a rock star in first class, skipped fashion shows in Milan to get high at a hotel and once even tried to save the pills he had dropped behind a urinal.

On one occasion, fashion designer Tom Ford surprised him by taking Vicodin pills at the awards of the Council of Fashion Designers of the United States in 2001.

Peres said he told Ford, he was honored as the designer of women's clothing of the year, that he was only Tylenol, but the designer replied: "Yes, of course."

On another occasion, Peres was desperately caught trying to collect the pills he had dropped behind a urinal at the Waldorf Astoria during a black tie event in 2003.

"Does the five second rule count for p *** – soaked drugs? … I would like to say that I hesitated," he wrote.

In a wild attempt to boost his drug addiction, he had his assistant plan a work trip to San Diego to cross the border into Tijuana, Mexico, to buy drugs worth $ 6,000.

After going to Mexico, he appeared in Bill Maher's Politically Incorrect in Los Angeles before flying back to New York with his smuggling of contraband drugs.

Despite his erratic and reckless lifestyle, Peres said he never thought he would be fired, he reveals in his new book As Needed for Pain: A Memoir of Addiction.

However, his time came to an end when the publication closed in 2015, ending his 15-year reign as editor of the monthly men's magazine Conde Nast in New York.

Details was an acclaimed fashion and lifestyle magazine that featured celebrities on the cover like Bradley Cooper, Mark Ruffalo and A-Rod.

Peres admits that, despite being a boss in charge of dozens of employees, he was not a professional in his position.

In those days as editor of a high-flying magazine, Peres lived in a subsidized room at the Morgans Hotel on Madison Avenue and would enjoy expense bills and Town Car paid by the company.

Remember to have met with boxer Mike Tyson to discuss an upcoming story after taking 15 pills. He was drenched in sweat and swayed from side to side before running and vomiting in the street.

Peres remembers that he also vomited in a trash can in his office during a halt and trying to mask the smell with scented candles.

Peres said he would use work trips, especially to Los Angeles, as excuses to get more drugs and get high, and to visit his girlfriend, actress Sarah Wynters, who became his wife.

He went to Los Angeles so often that the driver of his car became his distributor.

Peres remembers that during a trip to Los Angeles he considered trying heroin and asked his driver to take him to Skid Row to buy it, but a person he had asked for the drug pursued him.

"It's not easy to run for your life in a pair of Tod's moccasins," he wrote.

He has disclosed the details of his addiction and his struggles to hide it in his new book As Needed for Pain: A Memoir of Addiction. Peres appears on Monday promoting his new memories.

A former employee who was fired from Details wrote to the company's publishing executive to report on the notoriously frequent absences of Dan Peres & # 39; and his & # 39; admissions on taking pills & # 39 ;, but nothing was ever done about it.

For much of his tenure as editor, Peres was fighting his opioid addiction before finally cleaning up in 2007.

Peres was first exposed to opioids in 1995 when he broke a spinal disc.

In 2003, Peres states that he was consuming up to 60 pills per day.

Remember that once he destroyed the room of the hotel where he lived because he could not find his pills and accused the housekeeper of stealing his stash.

Peres said he would often get high on flights because "the plane's stops were generally the best, especially first class."

He moved to the strongest opioid Roxicodone in approximately 2004.

Peres married his wife Wynter a year later and said his addiction was so severe that he even went to look for drugs during his honeymoon in Cabo, Mexico.

He got a driver who took him to four different pharmacies before he could get something to satisfy his addiction.

Peres finally decided to clean up in 2007 after a friend threw his drugs down the toilet and took him to his mother's house in Maryland.

During his detoxification, he said he had to call Ben Affleck to apologize after the actor complained of being incorrectly cited in a cover story.

The article had been approved by Peres to publish.

The author of that story admitted that he had generously paraphrased Affleck's prayers and took quotes from different parts of the interview to make it consistent.

Peres crawled before Affleck while the magazine organized a party in honor of the actor and needed to be placated.

"There I was sitting in the lair of my mother's house, a trembling and trembling mess with a blanket wrapped around me, talking to Ben Affleck," writes Peres in his book.

Despite a brief relapse, Peres was able to stop his addiction forever in 2008, just a few months before his first child was born.

He and Wynter had three children together before separating in 2015.

Speaking in his book for the New York Times, he said: "I didn't think about it too much." I always set out to write a story about myself and my addiction and about the intense control I had over me, and to illustrate that, I had to touch a number of elements of my life, including, of course, my professional life. . I really see Details as a character in the book & # 39 ;.

As needed for Pain: Harper Collins published an addiction report and was available Tuesday.