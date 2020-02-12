Focus on Nevada, South Carolina after Sanders wins New Hampshire | USA news

Manchester, New Hampshire – After a chaotic caucus in Iowa, the Democratic Party recovered on Tuesday night with the country's first primaries.

US Senator Bernie Sanders declared victory, crowning him as the new favorite in the Democratic camp. Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg came in second, with Senator Amy Klobuchar, who had a last-minute increase in support, in third place.

But for Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden, poor performances in the first two nomination contests increase the pressure on their difficult campaigns.

The attention has now been directed to Nevada and South Carolina, which will hold their nomination contests later this month. Those two states have greater demographic diversity than Iowa and New Hampshire, which are overwhelmingly white.

In New Hampshire, Sanders finished with 26 percent of the votes, while Buttigieg had 24 percent, Klobuchar 20 percent, Warren 9 percent and Biden 8 percent.

"This victory here is the beginning of the end for (President) Donald Trump," Sanders said when he declared the victory Tuesday night.

Buttigieg said his support in Iowa and New Hampshire resolved "the questions of whether we could build a campaign between age groups and different types of communities."

Democratic presidential candidate of the United States and former mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, speaks with his supporters at his night rally at the New Hampshire primary in Nashua, New Hampshire (Brendan McDermid / Reuters)

Meanwhile, Klobuchar said: "The people of New Hampshire, because of you, we will take this campaign to Nevada."

Amy Rotenberg, a longtime supporter and friend of Amy Klobuchar on the ground in New Hampshire, said she was "absolutely delighted,quot; with her candidate's performance.

"I am really happy as a minnesotano and as someone who has been a component," Rotenberg told Al Jazeera, "that the world is seeing what we have known all along."

Klobuchar speaks during a campaign event at Exeter City Hall, New Hampshire (Kevin Lamarque / Reuters)

"Amy can really bring people together and attract them. We have to do that to beat Trump," he said. "People thought that Bernie was going to do better, and a substantially greater number of people expressed their preference for a moderate approach, and not for Bernie's approach."

"But the real task is to support a unique candidate who can defend that point of view and political preferences," Rotenberg added.

Chris Galdieri, an associate professor at the New Hampshire Policy Institute at Saint Anselm College, said Buttigieg and Klobuchar should look forward to identify "their next solid opportunity,quot; and then expand their campaigns by hiring staff and receiving announcements on the air to "Maximize delegate travel,quot;.

A way to go?

While Sanders, Buttigieg and Klobuchar now have momentum for the next voting contests, doubts remain about the viability of Biden and Warren.

Biden will probably benefit from the diversity of South Carolina, where he maintains broad support among African Americans. The former vice president left New Hampshire early Tuesday to head south and told his supporters in South Carolina: "You cannot win a general election as a Democrat, unless you have overwhelming support from black and brown voters." .

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with supporters at a campaign event in Hampton, New Hampshire (Elise Amendola / AP Photo)

Galdieri said the Biden campaign has to determine if there is a way forward for the candidate.

"Do they have the resources to go with Carolina or make a play for Nevada?" he asked rhetorically. "He is a former vice president of two terms, generally appreciated by most Democrats, but finished fourth and fifth (in Iowa and New Hampshire) after a year of campaign. "

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate in the US UU. And US Senator Elizabeth Warren greets supporters outside a polling station for the first New Hampshire primary elections in Nashua, New Hampshire (Brian Snyder / Reuters)

Warren, on the other hand, has to do well on Super Tuesday, Galdieri said, referring to March 3 when the largest number of delegates is at stake in a single day.

"He had a very good race for a part of 2019 and seems to have escaped that," he added.

Bloomberg factor

In the coming months, Americans will hold the most expensive and probably divisive presidential elections the country has seen. Disinformation efforts on social networks could put great pressure on the ability of the United States to hold a free and fair vote.

But it is another billionaire with increasing control of the airwaves that is looking beyond the primaries and relatively small electoral committees of February to the contests of great delegates later.

Upon entering the race late, Michael Bloomberg decided to give up the first four state competitions, focusing his attention on Super Tuesday. The former mayor of New York City was criticized this week after the audio reappeared defending the "stop and search,quot; policy, which disproportionately affected minority communities.

The Bloomberg campaign announced Wednesday that it would open an office in New Hampshire with a view to the 2020 general elections.

"It is a decisive state on the battlefield," said Dan Kanninen, director of the Bloomberg states, which implies that all primaries are only a long general rehearsal for general elections.

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg opens the headquarters of his Tennessee 2020 campaign in Nashville, Tennessee (File: Harrison McClary / Reuters)

Meanwhile, although most of the attention was on the Democrats, Trump's campaign said the president was the true "winner,quot; in New Hampshire.

His demonstration in Manchester on Monday night attracted many more voters than any of the statewide opposition meetings in the pre-primary period.

Andrea Long, an independent Massachusetts voter who visited Manchester for the Trump rally this week, believes Buttigieg's unlikely rise is good for the Republican incumbent.

"Sanders would probably be the biggest (Trump) competition," Long added, explaining his electoral fantasy. "I'm encouraging Bernie, but I don't think it's going to happen."

Long said he remains loyal because "Trump defends what he always does. He appears, appears and gathers his group."

"We cannot lose sight of the big picture," he added, mentioning national security and the economy as his top priorities. "To continue, we cannot wait for us to enter. We have to do our job."

For the Democrats, New Hampshire confirmed that their loyal supporters can and will live up to the circumstances.

"It reflects the enthusiasm of voters for a Democratic president who will address climate change, raise the minimum wage and make medical care more affordable," said New Hampshire Democratic Party spokeswoman Holly Shulman.

"These policies are in stark contrast to Donald Trump," he told Al Jazeera, ensuring that Democratic voters in New Hampshire and beyond are exceeding "unfulfilled promises (from Trump) and the special interest agenda."