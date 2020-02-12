Floyd Mayweather speaks 50 Cent Beef: & # 39; I have been nothing but good for him! & # 39;

Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather recently sat down for an interview, where he detailed his long dispute with 50 Cent.

According to Mayweather, he has no idea what caused its consequences with the Power producer.

"We could have remained friends. I never asked him to be part of Unit G. I just thought we had a genuine friendship. That's what I thought. It's what it is," he explained to NORE in the drink. Champs podcast.

He also denied having been able to do more to repair his broken friendship.

"I have been nothing but good with him. I am 100 years old. I have been nothing but solid with him. I am a solid type, and he knows that I am a solid type," he explained.

"If this man comes to my house, my chef will prepare great meals for us. We sit and kick. We travel together on the plane," he continued. "This is coming out of nowhere. It's like you and I, I'm kicking it. I'm here talking to you, I come and do the show with you every day, and then one day you say something from nothing and damn it," Where does this come from?"