Floyd Mayweather speaks 50 Cent Beef: & # 39; I have been nothing but good for him! & # 39;

Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather recently sat down for an interview, where he detailed his long dispute with 50 Cent.

According to Mayweather, he has no idea what caused its consequences with the Power producer.

"We could have remained friends. I never asked him to be part of Unit G. I just thought we had a genuine friendship. That's what I thought. It's what it is," he explained to NORE in the drink. Champs podcast.

