Five reasons why the Winnipeg Jets were right to extend Paul Maurice's contract

Upon entering the season, many believed that Paul Maurice could be one of the first head coaches of the NHL, especially after an abrupt end of last season and question marks around this year's list. This was despite the fact that he is the second most veteran head coach in the league, now in his sixth year at Winnipeg.

%MINIFYHTML09220411a563dfc70cd12089983eb40911% %MINIFYHTML09220411a563dfc70cd12089983eb40912%

So far this season, the Jets have endured in the wild card race despite being decidedly weak in defense, and that was enough for the head office to reward him with a contract extension of several years. Here are five reasons why they made the right call:

He has experience

In terms of experience as a coach, you can't do much better than Maurice. The 22-year veteran of the NHL is the sixth of all time in trained games (1587) and the seventh of all time in victories (724), only behind Barry Trotz and Joel Quenneville for active coaches. It may be the first in losses of all time, but there is still no substitute for the amount of experience it brings.

He knows the franchise

Since arriving in Winnipeg in 2013, Maurice led the Jets from the bottom of the NHL barrel to the Western Conference finals and three playoff appearances in five years. He has had time to mold the team to his liking and that has been demonstrated in the results he has achieved. Given the opportunity to replenish his sold-out list after a disastrous offseason, Maurice should be able to get the franchise back on track.

MORE: The 5 Best Moments of the Winnipeg Jets Decade

He has shown that he can form a team.

Maurice began his career as an NHL coach in 1995 with the Hartford Whalers and missed the playoffs in his first three seasons (the third of which saw the franchise move to Carolina). The next four seasons saw a steady improvement before it finally led the Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2002. Given time and resources, Maurice has shown that he is able to turn mediocre teams into contenders, and we have already seen some of that in action. in Winnipeg

He loves the city

Shortly after the Jets announced the extension on Twitter, they launched a video interview with Maurice on their website. In it, Maurice makes clear the connection he has made with the city of Winnipeg.

"Winnipeg has given us much more than we have given the city," he said. "This is really our home now … I think we stayed one way or another, but we were able to stay and work for Winnipeg. Jets is perfect.

You are taking full advantage of the current equipment.

The problems affecting the defense of the Jets have been well informed throughout the year. It started with the loss of Jacob Trouba, Tyler Myers and Ben Chiarot this offseason and only got worse after blueliner star Dustin Byfuglien underwent ankle surgery that prevented him from playing a single minute this season. Just to stack it, the injuries have also decimated the team with up to eight outcast players throughout the year. Given the defense-by-committee approach that Maurice has had to employ, the fact that the Jets are a surprising distance from the playoff places at this point in the season is impressive.