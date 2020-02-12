Firefighter injured after falling to the ground while fighting Westlake fire – Up News Info Los Angeles

WESTLAKE DISTRICT (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles firefighter was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after falling to the ground in a basement while fighting the fire of an apartment building in the Westlake district.

The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 2nd Street.

%MINIFYHTML5b3e14fa89460da5e9333a4d3d2f4b3313% %MINIFYHTML5b3e14fa89460da5e9333a4d3d2f4b3314%

The cell phone video showed the flames before firefighters could control the fire.

%MINIFYHTML5b3e14fa89460da5e9333a4d3d2f4b3315% %MINIFYHTML5b3e14fa89460da5e9333a4d3d2f4b3316%

The injured firefighter suffered bruises and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

"I was as worried about my family," said Lesly Gutierrez, a resident who saw the firefighter fall. "And then I worried, because that guy also has a family."