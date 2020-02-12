TUSTIN (CBSLA) – Firefighters fought a five-alarm fire in an apartment building in Tustin early Wednesday.
The llamas were first reported at approximately 3 a.m. at Chatham Village apartments, 15751 Williams Street. Firefighters arrived to find the building completely wrapped.
Within 25 minutes of the shooting, the roof collapsed and all firefighters were removed from the building, said Orange County Fire Authority captain Tony Bommarito. The video shows a part of the smoking roof that falls from the building and falls on the sidewalk, forcing firefighters to back off.
About 125 firefighters fought the fire from a defensive position outside the building.
All residents seem to have escaped the two-story building after some say they woke up to the sound of people shouting and knocking on doors. No injuries have been reported.