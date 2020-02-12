Fantasia Barrino confirms that she is in the best shape of her life in photos of Rainbow swimsuits with her husband Kendall Taylor: fans predict a pregnancy announcement soon

It seems that Fantasia Barrino has decided to start 2020 in style, as the American R,amp;B singer continues to surprise social networks with her elegant perspective.

In a recent update on her Instagram page, the winner of the third season of American idol She showed that she had a unique fashion sense, as she shared a new photo in which she wore a colorful bikini while on vacation with her husband, Kendall Taylor.

The singer and actress wrote: "The colors of love 🖤❤️💜💛🧡💙💚🤎🤍".

A fan revealed: "Ok, now Mr. Kendall, that's your king's pumpkin." Love has no color, limits or education! We are all children of God. I really love these colors of love. 💋 "

This person declared: "Omg, I feel the energy in this picture 😍❤️😍❤️😍 I love you guys. The man makes you want to be fruitful and multiply. You all continue to grow as a family and stay in the neck with that. 🙏🏿🙏🏿 🙏🏿👑 "

This sponsor shared: “Brooooooooo. Thank you for protecting and making our Queen happy 🤜🏾🤛🏾Beautiful photo 💜 #blacklove … I wish there was more … Appreciate her. "

Fantasia also drew attention with an elegant outfit. In the instant, the 35-year-old singer wore a Kosmios dress that came well below her knees and encompassed intricate patterns in yellow, brown and green throughout the fabric.

Fantasia combined her outfit with a black jacket and velvet heel boots of the same color.

The celebrity complemented her perspective with huge golden earrings, sunglasses and a black bag, plus a bracelet and a pair of rings.

Fantasia's goal of looking elegant was successful because she captioned her post with the words, "Elegant + Classy," and numerous of her followers on the social media platform commented on her excellent fashion options.

The image also showed that the transformation of the singer's body was great, as she has been struggling with her extra weight for some time.

In the past, Fantasia has stated that what motivated her to stay fit were the health problems that supposedly affected her family.

In addition, the music star also stated that he had to correct his eating habits and perform intensive training sessions in order to lose weight.

Fantasia made headlines recently when she became a grandmother for the second time at age 35, when her stepson, Trey, welcomed another son.



