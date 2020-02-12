Facing Fallon Sherrock: There is no ordinary Premier League game for Glen Durrant | Darts news

%MINIFYHTMLdc1de48c0b8dd4431055357804fa4c5211% %MINIFYHTMLdc1de48c0b8dd4431055357804fa4c5212%





Facing Fallon Sherrock brings additional pressure

Fallon Sherrock is not an ordinary opponent.

The 25-year-old created the story at Alexandra Palace in December, becoming the first player to win a game at the PDC World Championship.

Due to their remarkable popularity, opponents found it difficult to deal with the additional pressure.

& # 39; The Queen of the Palace & # 39; He mounted a surge of momentum while sweeping with Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic in the World Championship before being stopped by Chris Dobey, who resorted to using headphones to block the noise of the noisy followers of his opponent.

"It was like entering any other game," recalled & # 39; Hollywood & # 39 ;, its winner in the third round. "The only thing different was that you were playing against 3,000 or 4,000 fans, as well as against Fallon. That was the hard part."

"After the first couple of sets … I focused on the board much more. The first two sets were a bit doubtful, dealing with the crowd. I think I kept my nerves closer to the end, and that's how I got over it."

Chris Dobey found it difficult to confront Sherrock and his followers

"The crowd was not so bad when I was pitching, it was when I was doubles, it was when it was affecting me the most."

"It always helps if you calm the crowd. I thought to myself, all you have to do is try to get a set of 3-0 to my credit, and the crowd will start to calm down. I think it was the fourth set that was 3- 0, and that is exactly what happened. And the crowd stayed a little quiet, and helped me relax a little more, concentrate on my game and do the work. "

Sherrock's quality can present as much trouble as his followers, as Evetts discovered in Ally Pally.

Speaking to Sky sports In preparing for his now famous defeat, Evetts had said: "The practice is going really well right now, so I can't complain, but it will definitely be different to play a lady because I haven't played one for a long time in any competition.

Ted Evetts was magnanimous in the defeat at Ally Pally

"I just have to treat it like any other game, I hope to play my best and put on a show. It will certainly be different because I have been quite lucky with the crowd on my side, whether in the World Championship." , the European tour or anywhere really.

"If they are against me, it will be what it will be, but with my fingers crossed they realize that I am actually a right guy and I don't care too much."

0:37 After creating history at the World Darts Championship last month, Sherrock says he is proud to inspire more women to enter the game. After creating history at the World Darts Championship last month, Sherrock says he is proud to inspire more women to enter the game.

Duzza: I have a job to do

On Thursday night, it is Glen Durrant's turn to face Sherrock, who is making history, on the big stage as he aims to build on the victory over Michael Smith in Aberdeen.

The three-time BDO world champion, Durrant, follows that victory with a contest against the sensation of Milton Keynes, who was approved as one of the nine & # 39; Challengers & # 39; in this year's Premier League.

"Fallon has come from nothing," said & # 39; Duzza & # 39 ;. "But that's what the PDC does: production, marketing, now it has the exhibits coming out of its ears, it has some of the most important names in the world (that support it), that is, Billie Jean King. It has been absolutely Stratospheric for darts ladies at the moment and I am proud of it.

"But next week, I have a job to do. Losing against Fallon would eradicate everything I've done (against Smith), so I'm in a better place to get into that game. I'm really excited about it, but it's hard, hard , hard game. "

0:32 Sherrock says he's & # 39; excited & # 39; to participate in this year's Premier League and World Series events after his incredible career in the World Darts Championship Sherrock says he's & # 39; excited & # 39; to participate in this year's Premier League and World Series events after his incredible career in the World Darts Championship

Two games night, Nottingham Rob Cross vs. Nathan Aspinall Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith Gary Anderson v Peter Wright Glen Durrant v Fallon Sherrock Daryl Gurney v Michael van Gerwen

The Middlesbrough native recorded a 7-3 victory over the & # 39; Bully Boy & # 39; in his first game and he said: "If I can beat Fallon next week, four points, going to Gary Anderson in Cardiff, I think he would be much more relaxed.

"I am very aware of the game (Sherrock). Huge challenge, exciting challenge, I am not so sure if it is the game that nobody wanted, or the game that everyone wanted. But having 5,000, 10,000 people booing me is going to be the first. But I have two points on the board. I think I will feel much better now than I would have felt if I had been beaten (against Smith). "

0:32 Glen Durrant beat Michael Smith in his first Premier League game Glen Durrant beat Michael Smith in his first Premier League game

The semifinalist of World Matchplay, Grand Prix and Grand Slam has consulted Dobey about the peculiar challenge of facing Sherrock.

"Obviously we talked about that," Dobey said. "I just told him: & # 39; don't think about it, don't bother with the crowd booing you or whatever. You just have to play your game and forget about it & # 39;".

"You have seen what he has done in the world of darts. Obviously, he has much more experience than Fallon too. So you have to attribute him to being three times world champion; he has a better mentality than one many players on the tour I think Glen should probably win that, but obviously you don't know how he will react to the crowd. But that's a little piece of advice I gave him: "Don't get caught up in the crowd."

Wise advice, perhaps, but when the best players in the world are going to make an extra effort to prepare for a game of darts, it is clear that they feel the heat.

