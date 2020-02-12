Facebook: UK regulator will hold Facebook and Twitter responsible for harmful content: Report – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML769b97bf4f4ab7c353cd5b5ad0da911d11% %MINIFYHTML769b97bf4f4ab7c353cd5b5ad0da911d12%

British regulator Ofcom will hold social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter responsible for harmful content on their platforms, the BBC said Wednesday.

The announcer quoted Nicky Morgan, outgoing digital minister of Great Britain, saying that the platforms had previously resisted regulation but that "they now understand that the regulation is actually coming."

Britain proposed new online security laws last year that, he said, would be the toughest in the world.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May said at the time that she would put a "duty of legal care on Internet companies to keep users safe online." Companies would face large fines, and bosses would also be personally responsible, the government said.

Governments around the world are fighting on how to better control content on social media platforms, often accused of encouraging abuse, spreading online pornography and influencing or manipulating voters.

According to the proposals to be announced on Wednesday, social media platforms will have to eliminate illegal content quickly and minimize the risk of its appearing, the BBC said.

A ministry spokeswoman declined to confirm the details or provide comments from the minister.

