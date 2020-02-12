Facebook: Facebook, Cisco also withdraws from the Mobile World Congress – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLf4cc714d5e7c5359fe7e0d0b304a7a0311% %MINIFYHTMLf4cc714d5e7c5359fe7e0d0b304a7a0312%

Cisco and Facebook have become the last major technology companies to abandon the world's largest mobile industry exhibition, the Mobile World Congress 2020 (MWC) citing concerns related to the coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The social media giant and Cisco have joined the growing list of companies, including LG Electronics, Ericsson, Nvidia, Sony, Amazon, now Intel, Vivo and NTT Docomo, who decide not to attend the mobile show.

"As a precaution, Facebook employees would not attend this year's Mobile World Congress due to the evolution of public health risks related to the coronavirus. We will continue to collaborate with the GSMA and our partners and thank them for their efforts." The company's spokesman said in a statement Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTMLf4cc714d5e7c5359fe7e0d0b304a7a0313% %MINIFYHTMLf4cc714d5e7c5359fe7e0d0b304a7a0314%

Cisco turned to Twitter to announce that it would not be in the MWC.

%MINIFYHTMLf4cc714d5e7c5359fe7e0d0b304a7a0315% %MINIFYHTMLf4cc714d5e7c5359fe7e0d0b304a7a0316%

"We have made the difficult decision to withdraw from participating in the Mobile World Congress scheduled for February 24 and 27 in Barcelona due to concerns about the current outbreak of coronavirus," the company tweeted.

The MWC organizer, GSMA, has also issued broad assurances about growing concerns about the deadly coronavirus.

The GSMA has completely banned visitors from the Chinese province of Hubei, whose capital, Wuhan, is the epicenter of the epidemic that has claimed 1,113 lives so far.

According to GSMA CEO John Hoffman, all travelers in the province will not be allowed access to the event.

With the rapid spread of the Chinese virus that shows no signs of slowing down, industry observers have also warned that more companies can avoid the technological event.

