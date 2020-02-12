Facebook CEO will meet with EU commissioners before antitrust proposals – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML00c76ff96cefcdebacea3c1c06fdd65311% %MINIFYHTML00c76ff96cefcdebacea3c1c06fdd65312%

Facebook's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg will meet with the digital and industry leaders of the EU on February 17, EU officials said, days before the two commissioners submit proposals to control the US tech giants . UU. And to the Chinese rivals.

In addition to European Competition and Digital Commissioner Margrethe Vestager and Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, Zuckerberg will also meet with Chief Justice Jourova, officials said.

Facebook said: "Next week, Mark Zuckerberg will travel to Europe to participate in the Munich Security Conference and meet with European decision makers in Brussels to discuss a framework for new rules and regulations for the Internet."

According to a proposal from the European Commission seen by Reuters, Vestager and Breton will announce proposals on February 19 to create a single European data market aimed at challenging the dominance of US technology giants such as Facebook, Google and Amazon.

They will also propose rules to regulate the use of artificial intelligence. The Commission is expected to collect comments before finalizing the rules.

Facebook is already in Vestager's focus on the use of data collected by the company over the years of classified ad players and their right to use their data for any purpose, including the launch of competing products, According to a questionnaire seen by Reuters.

Zuckerberg's last public appearance in Brussels was in 2018 when he met with the leaders of the European Parliament to answer questions about how data from 2.7 million European users were incorrectly shared with the Cambridge Analytica political consultancy.

