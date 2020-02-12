F1 2020 calendar: how the postponement of the Chinese GP changes the calendar

Last update: 12/02/20 1:48 pm

The postponement of the Chinese GP in April due to the outbreak of the coronavirus means that the Formula 1 2020 calendar is now in 21 races.

F1 officials have said they will examine possible alternative dates for the Shanghai event later in the year if the situation improves, but any return this season would appear to be remotely feasible in the second half of the campaign.

The Shanghai event was scheduled for April 19, so its postponement has now created a four-week gap between race days in rounds three and four, the new additions from Vietnam and the Netherlands. That is the same duration as the usual F1 summer vacations in August.

Twenty-one races tie the existing F1 record of 2016, 2018 and 2019.

The F1 2020 race calendar

March, 15th Australian GP – Melbourne
March 22 Bahrain GP – Sakhir
5th of April Vietnam GP – Hanoi
May 3 Dutch GP – Zandvoort *
May 10 Spanish GP – Barcelona
May 24 Monaco GP – Monaco
June 7th Azerbaijan GP – Baku
June 14th Canadian GP – Montreal
June 28th French GP – Paul Ricard
July 5th Austrian GP – Spielberg
July 19 British GP – Silverstone
August 2nd Hungarian GP – Budapest
August 30th Belgian GP – Spa-Francorchamps
September 6 Italian GP – Monza
September 20 Singapore GP – Marine Bay
September 27th Russian GP – Sochi
October 11th Japan GP – Suzuka
October 25 United States GP – Austin
November 1st Mexico City GP – Mexico City
November 15 Brazilian GP – Interlagos
November 29th Abu Dhabi GP – Yas Marina
To be confirmed Chinese GP – Shanghai

