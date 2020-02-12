F1 2020 calendar: how the postponement of the Chinese GP changes the calendar

The current revised 21-race calendar for F1 2020 …
Last update: 12/02/20 1:48 pm
The postponement of the Chinese GP in April due to the outbreak of the coronavirus means that the Formula 1 2020 calendar is now in 21 races.
F1 officials have said they will examine possible alternative dates for the Shanghai event later in the year if the situation improves, but any return this season would appear to be remotely feasible in the second half of the campaign.
The Shanghai event was scheduled for April 19, so its postponement has now created a four-week gap between race days in rounds three and four, the new additions from Vietnam and the Netherlands. That is the same duration as the usual F1 summer vacations in August.
Twenty-one races tie the existing F1 record of 2016, 2018 and 2019.
The F1 2020 race calendar
|March, 15th
|Australian GP – Melbourne
|March 22
|Bahrain GP – Sakhir
|5th of April
|Vietnam GP – Hanoi
|May 3
|Dutch GP – Zandvoort *
|May 10
|Spanish GP – Barcelona
|May 24
|Monaco GP – Monaco
|June 7th
|Azerbaijan GP – Baku
|June 14th
|Canadian GP – Montreal
|June 28th
|French GP – Paul Ricard
|July 5th
|Austrian GP – Spielberg
|July 19
|British GP – Silverstone
|August 2nd
|Hungarian GP – Budapest
|August 30th
|Belgian GP – Spa-Francorchamps
|September 6
|Italian GP – Monza
|September 20
|Singapore GP – Marine Bay
|September 27th
|Russian GP – Sochi
|October 11th
|Japan GP – Suzuka
|October 25
|United States GP – Austin
|November 1st
|Mexico City GP – Mexico City
|November 15
|Brazilian GP – Interlagos
|November 29th
|Abu Dhabi GP – Yas Marina
|To be confirmed
|Chinese GP – Shanghai