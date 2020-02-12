F1 2020 calendar: how the postponement of the Chinese GP changes the calendar







%MINIFYHTML4cfae2b410a487f6546bf770e742c98f11% %MINIFYHTML4cfae2b410a487f6546bf770e742c98f12%

The postponement of the Chinese GP in April due to the outbreak of the coronavirus means that the Formula 1 2020 calendar is now in 21 races.

F1 officials have said they will examine possible alternative dates for the Shanghai event later in the year if the situation improves, but any return this season would appear to be remotely feasible in the second half of the campaign.

The Shanghai event was scheduled for April 19, so its postponement has now created a four-week gap between race days in rounds three and four, the new additions from Vietnam and the Netherlands. That is the same duration as the usual F1 summer vacations in August.

Twenty-one races tie the existing F1 record of 2016, 2018 and 2019.