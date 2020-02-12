Evacuees from Riverside County released from quarantine and released from coronavirus

As previously reported, 195 U.S. evacuees from Wuhan, China, who were evacuated to the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, are now ordered to be under federal quarantine for a total of 14 days, due to the possible exposure of the coronavirus, have now been released.

According to the Los Angeles Times, After a series of final evaluations, the 195 Americans in quarantine in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak were allowed to leave the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County.

According to Jamiee Fouss, the US lawyer. UU. And also an evacuee declared:

“Today, when we took off our masks and received a clean health statement, we realized that we had gone through the experience together. We made good friends. We kept busy with Zumba and art classes, school for children in basic games and trivia. We try to have a life as normal as possible. ”

Of course, the evacuees are excited to return home and continue their lives. Kim Saruwatari, Riverside County Public Health Director said:

It was also expressed, during a press conference, that no one released represented a threat.

Kim Saruwatari also stated: m"I don't want someone to be attacked, excluded or excluded because they are part of this test group."

Since the news of the deadly virus, 13 cases have been confirmed in the United States. Today, the World Health Organization (WHO) has officially named the COVID-19 virus.

In addition, the Chinese doctor, Li Wenliang, who allegedly tried to warn China about the virus, died.

Roommates, we will continue to inform you about this situation.