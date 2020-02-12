Eva Mendes shares that her husband Ryan Gosling is great in the kitchen and fans lose their heads – "It's perfect!"

%MINIFYHTML9e47133fef8efa2405dbfb5b74ce70dd11% %MINIFYHTML9e47133fef8efa2405dbfb5b74ce70dd12%

Is there anything I can't do? Eva Mendes revealed that her husband and fellow actor Ryan Gosling, admired by everyone, is not only handsome, charming and talented with a script, but also great in the kitchen!

The two Hollywood stars are generally very private about their life together, but Eva let social networks escape a little for the happiness and jealousy of fans.

%MINIFYHTML9e47133fef8efa2405dbfb5b74ce70dd13% %MINIFYHTML9e47133fef8efa2405dbfb5b74ce70dd14%

After Mendes revealed that her husband is a good cook and baker, many social media users could not help talking about Gosling, commenting that he is "perfect,quot; among other complementary things.

%MINIFYHTML9e47133fef8efa2405dbfb5b74ce70dd15% %MINIFYHTML9e47133fef8efa2405dbfb5b74ce70dd16%

It all started with Eva publishing a video of her enjoying some heart-shaped macarons and promoting the catering company that provided the candy.

That was when a follower asked about the skills of the couple of actors in the kitchen.

‘I love macarons. What else did they do there and also, you and Ryan cook? "Said the comment.

This led the proud wife to get excited about her husband's culinary talent, writing that ‘Ryan is an amazing chef and baker. Really. Amazing. It is not a joke. I'm not sure what I do is cook. It's more like steaming vegetables, making juices and making rice. He really cooks. I survive. & # 39;

His revelation that Ryan Gosling is excellent in the kitchen caused many fans to have a proper crisis, commenting on things like: & # 39; He is so perfect & # 39; / & # 39; Can you stop embarrassing the rest of the men? & # 39; / & # 39; Enough is enough. & # 39; / It's great to see a good comment, not something rude that needs a slap for once & # 39 ;.

The latter was simply someone happy for the pleasant interaction between Eva and the fan, but still!

Ad

Ryan already has a lot of followers because of his great personality and good looks, so adding cooking to the mix will surely cause a reaction like that.



Post views:

0 0