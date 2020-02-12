Eva Mendes reveals Ryan Gosling's secret talents in the kitchen

Warren Toda / EPA / Shutterstock
Ryan Gosling You can really do anything.
On Tuesday, Eva MendesHe took Instagram to delight in a delicious meal he ate, and ended up revealing new information about his former love's culinary skills in the comments section!
The post itself showed a video of Mendes eating his last bite of a tasty pink macaroon. As he wrote in his caption, "On my way home after a long day. I really wanted to thank the best catering service ever @electricavenuechef."
"Thanks to Karen and Austin who make delicious clean food with so much love," he continued. "And it's not just the food, it's their beautiful smiles, it's the music they play while they cook, it's everything. Aaaa and they sent me home with these heart-shaped macaroni, so you know I'm a lifesaver!"
Then, a fan in the comments section had his day when Mendes answered his question. When the fan asked, "I love macaroni, what else did they do there and you and Ryan cook?"
As a result, the La La Land star chefs Y bake
"Ryan is an amazing chef and baker," Mendes replied to the user. "Really. Amazing. No kidding. I'm not sure what I do is cook. It's more like steaming vegetables and making juices and making rice. I really cook. I survive."
This couple barely shares details about their home life with their daughters. Emerald, 5 and Loved, 3, to learn that The Ryan Gosling can not only cook, but cook all right It is a true delight.
Mendes has been increasingly open about his family life more and more.
During an apparition in October The Kelly Clarkson showMendes talked about his daughters' love of dressing like Dorothy for Halloween (they really won't dress like anything else, no matter how much her mother tries), as well as her and Gosling's parenting styles.
"I think we would be a devastating father," he joked to Kelly Clarksonof her and the methods of the actor. "I heard about the term helicopter breeding, have you heard about it? I'm like, well, what else are we supposed to do? They're so big. We have to be on top of them every second. What is at stake is very high. , so yes, I'm a helicopter father. And then, I heard the demolition and said, "Oh, I'm probably also a father of the demolition."
Whatever your parenting style, we are glad that Mendes feels comfortable enough to close the curtain of his life a little. Now, if you'll excuse us, let's find out how we can get some baked goods from Ryan Gosling for Valentine's Day.
