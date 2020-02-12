Ethan Zohn rejoined ‘Survivor’ in 2020 after beating cancer twice

%MINIFYHTML49e4777ffa0bbd3e273a321b1289e71d11% %MINIFYHTML49e4777ffa0bbd3e273a321b1289e71d12%

Ethan Zohn is a survivor in more ways than one.

The Lexington native and current New Hampshire resident became a household name when he won the third season of the Up News Info reality show "Survivor,quot; in 2002 before returning to the show again in 2008 for "Survivor: All Stars." In 2009, Zohn was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer, and underwent chemotherapy, radiation and stem cell transplants, only for the cancer to return in 2011.

%MINIFYHTML49e4777ffa0bbd3e273a321b1289e71d13% %MINIFYHTML49e4777ffa0bbd3e273a321b1289e71d14%

After another round of treatment, Zohn is now in remission, and will return on Wednesday to his reality show for "Survivor: Winners at War," a star affair with 20 previous winners competing for a $ 2 million prize as part of the prize. 40th season of the show.

%MINIFYHTML49e4777ffa0bbd3e273a321b1289e71d15% %MINIFYHTML49e4777ffa0bbd3e273a321b1289e71d16%

Zohn, who organizes a watch party for the season premiere from 7 to 10 p.m. On Wednesday at Kings Bowling in Burlington, he talked to Boston.com about the physical cost of competing in "Survivor,quot; at age 45, how he remained positive during his battle with cancer and his fight with fellow contestant "Boston Rob,quot; Mariano

How did you end up in "Survivor,quot; in 2001?

EZ: I was playing soccer in Zimbabwe, but my career was in decline. So I moved to New York City, where I got a job at an advertising and branding company. Unfortunately, there was a hiring freeze the week I was supposed to enter, so my roommate and I decided to make a video for "Survivor." I was supposed to make a tape for my friend and then he would make one for me, but we ran out of time for him. We only sent my tape the day before the expiration date. And the rest is history.

Ethan Zohn was voted the winner of "Survivor: Africa,quot; ​​in 2002. —AP Photo / Kevork Djansezian

You were 27 years old when you competed in "Survivor: Africa,quot;. You are now 45 years old, and it has been about 16 years since you competed in "Survivor: All Stars,quot;. How did you physically prepare for the rigors of the show?

EZ: Because of what I've been through when it comes to health, my physical condition was not exactly what I wanted. I was living in New Hampshire when I received the call, and you really can't train in a lake frozen in the snow. My wife had a job opportunity in Atlanta, and I accompanied her. I had to be outside and did a lot of swimming, running and weight training, plus more specific "Survivor,quot; things, like lighting fires, tying knots and balancing. I was getting off the couch to play this game, so I had to get fit, fast.

As you just mentioned, in 2009 he was diagnosed with a CD20-positive Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer. After undergoing chemotherapy, radiation and a stem cell transplant, the cancer returned 20 months later in 2011, at which time it went through the same process again. What kind of strategies did you use to stay positive and persevere during these life or death battles?

EZ: I really approached my time going through cancer as an athletic challenge. Even in my worst moments, I spent time doing physical activity, eating well, meditating and making vision charts.

When I was in the hospital, I was also watching "Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains,quot;. I was seeing it and saying: "One, I want to survive this thing, and two, if I do, my goal is to be healthy." enough, mentally, physically and spiritually, to play "Survivor,quot; again. Seeing "Survivor,quot; in the hospital reminded me of a time when I was not sick, when I had no idea that I would get cancer. He allowed me to be that 27 year old again. I visualized it, set my goals to get back to that point, and it happened.

You mentioned your physical preparation, but on the other hand, how did you mentally prepare for the show? There have been 31 "Survivor,quot; seasons since the last time he competed, and Jeff Probst and Up News Info have made all kinds of competition changes over the years. Did you approach this season differently than you did with "Africa,quot; ​​and "All-Stars,quot;?

EZ: The benefit I got this season was that it had been so long since I competed. Half of the competitors probably thought he was dead. Nobody knows how I played, and nobody knows how I would play with all the spins they have added: idols, hidden immunities, ways to return to the game, nothing like that.

On the last two occasions, he intended to enter there and do whatever it takes to get ahead. Lie, cheat, steal, be kind, charm, do anything. But when going out to the competition, things change a bit. Unless you're the best actor in the world, it's hard to hide from the cameras. Your true self focuses when you are hungry, thirsty, and there is $ 1 million or $ 2 million hanging in front of you. As I approached this season, I thought it would be much harder to change who I am as a person to win this game. I came to this season with a new perspective on life, a new perspective on how I interact with other people. Because "Survivor,quot; is a relationship game. It's how you interact with other people that determines how far you get in the game. Deep down, nobody wants to vote for a person in the end who doesn't like it.

Ethan Zohn and Boston Rob Mariano on "Survivor: Winners at War,quot;. —Robert Voets / Up News Info Entertainment

You competed in "All Stars,quot; with "Boston Rob,quot; (Mariano) and his now wife Amber. Had you kept in touch with them or with any other person who ended up with you on the island this season before filming?

EZ: First, what about him to become "Boston Rob,quot;? I was the first winner in the Boston area. I don't know how the hell this guy got that nickname. It took him four times to win the game. Only one took me. I just put that out there.

I didn't keep in touch with Rob and Amber at all. The first time I spoke with Rob was the first day on the island.

We have three people from Boston this season. Jeremy (Collins), who lives in Foxborough. Me, who grew up in Lexington, Rob, who grew up in Boston. Actually, Michele (Fitzgerald) lived in the Boston area, then four. You have a decent team of people from this area, but there were no local alliances before the game for me.

You will return to the city to organize your official "Survivor,quot; premiere party in Kings in Burlington, a city in Lexington. How good is it to be back in your old grounds?

EZ: When I won, the highlight of my life was driving down Mass. Ave. in Lexington Center and seeing that the cinema had "Congratulations Ethan!" in the tent My family still lives in the area, and every time I return, I always take the long way home and go through my childhood home.

Actually, the reason I chose a bowling alley in Burlington was because the old bowling alley I used to go to was no longer there. When I was in the third and final year at LHS, we went to school on Tuesday and went to Papa Gino & # 39; s for the pizza party all you could eat and we went to Wal-Lex and went bowling. I invite all my LHS friends on Wednesday, so it will be a lot of fun to make this premiere party a little more local.

"Survivor: Winners at War,quot; premieres on Wednesday, February 12 at 8 p.m. in Up News Info.

This interview has been slightly edited and condensed for its length and clarity.