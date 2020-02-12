Erica Mena and Safaree share the most romantic advice with their fans inspired by the movie "Photography,quot;

Erica Mena and Safaree are definitely living their best lives now that she finally brought her baby to this world. Safaree couldn't be more proud and a happier father, and Erica is also amazed.

Just the other day, he posted the most emotional video that celebrated the birth of his baby, and his fans were crying after watching him.

Now, Erica shares romantic tips for her fans along with the love of her life, just before Valentine's Day.

‘Love can be scary, but risk is always worth the reward. ❤️ @safaree and I bring you our best romantic advice, inspired by #ThePhotographMovie! "Erica subtitled her publication.

Someone commented: "I AM HAPPY FOR YOU. I can say that this was chosen by God, congratulations for everything that is Blessed," and another follower said: "Awww, this is such a sweet moment for all of you. The film also look amazing. "

A fan posted this: "I really think they were made for each other, you two are a beautiful couple," and someone else said: "Awwwwww Erica, I'm so happy for you # NewJourney."

A sponsor said: "This beautiful, you are definitely soulmates."

Someone else also talked about the couple and said: Am Amen! A love worth fighting for @iamerica_mena 😻🙌❤ Congratulations to both of you. God may God continue to bless your union. I am definitely looking forward to seeing this. Both need their own show. "The love and energy between you two is undeniable."

Somoene more said: ia @iamerica_mena So get tired, but it's worth it. I am very happy for you and your family. God bless ttypretty Bronx girl rock ❤️. ’

A follower said: "Aww, keep the romance alive forever, and don't let anything or anyone get in between, except the,quot; little ones you produce. "True love will live after you … forever and ever. ♥ ️ '

Ad

Don't forget to watch Erica's extremely emotional video with Safaree!



Post views:

0 0