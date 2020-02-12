Eric Stonestreet shares emotionally modern Family Thank You Note

A B C
Eric Stonestreet is saying goodbye
the Modern Family The star dresses as Fizbo, his alter ego clown, for the last time in the final season episode of the ABC comedy entitled "Paris."
"Since I can remember, all I always wanted was to be a clown in the circus. My father called me Fizbo, my grandmother made all my clown costumes and my parents allowed me to be the child that raised pigs, played drums, played to karate (played) football, and from time to time he put on makeup and put on wigs. That all led to the moment in 2009 when two writers, Brad Walsh Y Paul Corrigan He wrote a draft of Modern Family called ‘Fizbo & # 39; and he was introduced to Fizbo, the clown who kicks butts, which will twist him like a balloon animal," Stonestreet wrote in a note posted on Twitter.
"(On Wednesday) you will see Fizbo for the last time. I think Grandma Louise would be proud that her little clown arrived from Kanas City, KS to the streets of Paris, France. When you met Fizbo 11 years ago, Cam said:" Hello, old friend. "(Wednesday), I have to say, goodbye old friend. Thank you Modern Family for allowing me to fulfill my dream of being a clown in the biggest circus of all. Hollywood, "he concluded.
The tweet also featured photos of Stonestreet when he was a child dressed as Fizbo, along with his family members mentioned in the note. See it above.
In the episode, the family goes to Paris, then Jay (Ed O & # 39; Neill) You can accept a lifetime achievement award for your work in the closet industry. ClaireJulie Bowen) has a secret date and Cam fulfills his lifelong dream of acting as Fizbo in the streets of Paris. But is Fizbo's performance one for the record books? Guest stars include Arnaud Binard as Guy Jean-Francois Pages as Bernard Busse and Jean-Pierre Pivolot as Fizbeau
See the snapshots behind the scenes below.
Modern Family airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC
