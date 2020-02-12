Eric Stonestreet shares emotionally modern Family Thank You Note

Eric Stonestreet is saying goodbye

the Modern Family The star dresses as Fizbo, his alter ego clown, for the last time in the final season episode of the ABC comedy entitled "Paris."

"Since I can remember, all I always wanted was to be a clown in the circus. My father called me Fizbo, my grandmother made all my clown costumes and my parents allowed me to be the child that raised pigs, played drums, played to karate (played) football, and from time to time he put on makeup and put on wigs. That all led to the moment in 2009 when two writers, Brad Walsh Y Paul Corrigan He wrote a draft of Modern Family called ‘Fizbo & # 39; and he was introduced to Fizbo, the clown who kicks butts, which will twist him like a balloon animal," Stonestreet wrote in a note posted on Twitter.