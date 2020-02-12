Eric Bieniemy leads the six best candidates for Colorado training, but will he accept the job?

%MINIFYHTML3ee65e7024ea0d87371a7cce76d9e45311% %MINIFYHTML3ee65e7024ea0d87371a7cce76d9e45312%

Mel Tucker left Colorado after a season to become head coach at Michigan State on Wednesday, and the Buffaloes' wish list for a replacement begins with a name.

Eric Bieniemy. Who else would it be?

Bieniemy was four years ago for Colorado from 1987-90, running for 1,628 yards and 17 touchdowns and finished third in the Heisman Trophy vote in the Colorado national championship team in 1990. The mere mention of his name brings back memories of a heyday that the Buffs have not experienced in a long time.

This program has had only five winning double-digit seasons since Bieniemy graduated, including only two since 2000. The next coach will be the seventh hired since Bill McCartney retired after finishing 11-1 in 1994.

Bieniemy returned as a runner coach in 2001-02 and as an offensive coordinator in 2011-12. It would be a great victory for Colorado if he returned for the third time. Of course, this is not a simple case of a coach returning home.

Bieniemy has just won a Super Bowl as an offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs. Assistant coach since 2013, he has also become the centerpiece of discussions about the validity of the NFL Rooney Rule after not being hired for a job as head coach this offseason. Bieniemy seems to be close to taking that step, and at least has a safe job in the foreseeable future as OC under Andy Reid.

That will be the value judgment for Bieniemy, and it is not an easy decision. Do you leave the potential long-term success in the NFL, where the playing field is more level? Or do you return to your alma mater, where unrealistic expectations will skyrocket the moment you step on campus?

Ask Jim Harbaugh of Michigan how it goes.

That's why Colorado must do everything possible to get the Bieniemy while it has an established plan if it decides to stay in the NFL. With that in mind, here are five other candidates worth knowing:

Darrin Chiaverini, Colorado

Chiaverini played in Colorado from 1995-98 and has spent the last four seasons at Boulder as a catcher. An internal promotion could be the best option at this stage of the cycle, and Chiaverini, who is also the Buffs recruiting coordinator, could take advantage of the momentum that Tucker created on that front. The only question is whether they would be willing to take a risk with a coach for the first time.

Andy Avalos, Oregon

The Oregon program is on the rise under Mario Cristóbal, and Avalos has contributed to that success as a defensive coordinator for the first time. The Ducks were in ninth place nationally in defensive defense in 2019, taking advantage of the good work that Avalos maintained as the defensive coordinator of Boise State. He could bring those lessons to Boulder.

Bryan Harsin, Boise State

Of course, Colorado could reach the head coach of Boise State, a move he made in the past with Dan Hawkins. Harsin has led the Broncos to double-digit victories in five of the past six seasons and has a 40-8 record in the conference game. Boise State only made an appearance on New Year's Day 6 in that period, so maybe Harsin is ready for a bigger stage.

Blake Anderson, State of Arkansas

Anderson's name tends to appear in coaching searches, and this is no different. He has accumulated a solid resume with six consecutive winning seasons in the state of Arkansas, and spent a large part of his career as a coach in Texas and New Mexico. Anderson seems to be ready for a Power 5 job, and could work with the resources given in Colorado.

Steve Sarkisian, Alabama

This is a wild card hiring that probably won't materialize, but Sarkisian, who was effective as Alabama's offensive coordinator in 2019, has taken on two jobs as head coach in the Pac-12 at USC and Washington. If Colorado took this route, it would be similar to bringing Tucker in 2018.