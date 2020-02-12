Erdogan: Turkey will attack Syrian government forces & # 39; anywhere & # 39; | Turkey News

Turkey will attack Syrian government forces "anywhere,quot; if another Turkish soldier is injured and could use air power if necessary, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Addressing the country's parliament in Ankara on Wednesday, Erdogan said Turkey is determined to push Syrian government forces beyond the Turkish observation posts in the northwest Idlib region at the end of February.

"We will do this by any means necessary, by air or land," he said.

Turkey has established 12 observation posts in the last stronghold controlled by the rebels in Syria as part of a 2018 agreement with Russia, which supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The Syrian government's attacks have killed 13 Turkish soldiers in Idlib this month, which triggered a deadly military response from Ankara amid concerns about escalating violence in the country's almost nine-year war.

On Tuesday, Erdogan said the Syrian government will pay a "very high price,quot; for attacking Turkish troops in Idlib.

Ankara has said he retaliated for both attacks, destroying several Syrian targets.

With the support of Russia, Syrian troops have been on the offensive for weeks in the province of Idlib and parts of nearby Aleppo, causing a humanitarian crisis with some 700,000 people fleeing their homes. Hundreds of civilians have also been killed, according to the United Nations.

Both Ankara and Moscow agreed in September 2018 to convert Idlib into a so-called de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

However, the Syrian government and its allies have consistently breached the ceasefire terms, including a new ceasefire that began on January 12, launching frequent deadly attacks within the area.

The Syrian government does not accept de-escalation zones

Turkish military casualties have strained ties between Ankara and Moscow, however, on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he spoke with Erdogan about reducing the Syrian crisis, and the Kremlin said the Russian-Turkish agreements, which were Dealing with the implementation of the de-escalation zones must be fully implemented.

"The importance of the full implementation of existing agreements between Russia and Turkey was stressed," the Kremlin said in a statement after the telephone call from Putin-Erdogan.

Speaking from the Syrian city of Bab Al Hawa, Sinem Koseoglu of Al Jazeera said the Syrian government does not recognize the criteria of the de-escalation zone.

"The experts told me that after the last meeting in Moscow between the intelligence chiefs of Turkey and Syria, everyone reluctantly accepted it and knew that the Syrian government would move towards the M5 highway, which is vital for both the Syrian opposition and for the goverment,quot;. she said.

"But the Syrian government was not expected to take over Saraqeb, and when they tried to move into the city, it was when the Turkish army established some additional observation posts to protect its own military and civilian posts."

The M5 connects the capital, Damascus, with the second city of Aleppo through the main centers of Homs and Hama, and has been a key objective for the government, as it seeks to restore territorial control and revive a dying economy.

Its recapture will ensure Aleppo, the country's former industrial center, which is still under the launch of sporadic rockets from rebel groups.

Koseoglu said the situation on the ground is "very tense,quot; because both the Syrian government and the Turkish side seem to "not compromise,quot; their actions.

"At this time, Turkey continues its reinforcements while the Syrian government is improving its positions and the fighting is ongoing," he said.