Equilateral pointed to Group Two Meydan Sprint | Racing news

Equilateral

Equilateral is on its way to return to action in Dubai for Group Two Meydan Sprint next week.

The sprinter trained by Charlie Hills had a great performance by winning in a quick time over the five stadiums there in his comeback last month.

If all goes well, Equilateral will be ready for Al Quoz on the night of the Dubai World Cup on March 28.

"We are very happy with him. It was a really good victory, time also proved it," said the Lambourn driver.

"I had a good chance to refresh it. He did his first job this morning (Wednesday), so we were very happy. James Doyle came and rode it."

"We're looking forward to it next week."

He added: "There is a good race for him in Dubai on World Cup night. We really shouldn't try to avoid that. Let's see that."

"There is a little time between races, so it's perfect for him."