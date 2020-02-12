Eoin Morgan: England's defeat against South Africa was a great preparation before the T20 World Cup | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML6c29aca8beb2dc5554c6e10fb1ccc52a11% %MINIFYHTML6c29aca8beb2dc5554c6e10fb1ccc52a12%









England captain Eoin Morgan credits South Africa and Lungi Ngidi for returning to the game to win the opening T20 for a race

Eoin Morgan says that the defeat of an England race against South Africa was "a great game to play,quot; as they move towards the T20 World Cup in October.

A brilliant final by Lungi Ngidi helped the hosts overcome an exciting competition with England by wasting a command position in East London.

However, Morgan believes that these are just the kind of matches his team needs to prepare for a world tournament.

"I definitely think we could have (found an extra run or two), I thought particularly during the chase that we were in a very dominant position," he told Sky Sports.

"We never went through a group of losing wickets, Jason (Roy) and I established a fairly good partnership with the new boys who enter and with the short limit aside, we never really got nervous, probably until Ngidi appeared on the 18th and Probably The last one he played on turned the wine over his head.

"Even in a position that needs seven of the last time with the arrival of new boys, we would have expected to win that game."

"It's a great game to play because you have the feeling of where the boys are, they are under pressure, you can see what level of skill they produce, how is their temperament. So, in terms of really improving in that position, I think it's great for we ".

England has only eight T20 games between now and the start of the tournament in Australia and, as such, Morgan takes the series with South Africa very seriously.

Morgan expects his England team to recover quickly after the loss in the first game of the series.

"I think they are really important," he said. "We have nine more (sic) games between now and the beginning of the World Cup, so it is extremely important to put the boys in positions where they will hopefully hit in mid-October, because when pressure is exerted, More information about the boys and where they are is discovered.

"If you have boys playing in positions that they don't know from the inside out, then they are exposed. I look again at the 2016 T20 World Cup where we were dramatically defeated in the final and what we learned and grew from there.

"We took a lot of confidence in going to the tournament as a late occurrence and learning all we could. We were defeated last time, but, in reality, we tried to improve our game, so if that happens again, we & # 39; we are in a better position to counteract anything that happens. We would like to be in a better position when entering Australia than in India and we hope to be contenders. "

England must win the remaining two games to take the series and Morgan is confident that his team will recover quickly.

"One of the great things in our dressing room is that we learn from each other quite quickly," he added. "We are very open and there are no massive egos around, so we can say & # 39; I fought today, what did you seek to do? How were you effective? Show me, can we spend 10 minutes doing it? & # 39;

"Or it could be a mentality to go and take that risk sooner than you probably should. So it will be a bit of that in the next 24 hours, a bit of looking at the images to see where our levels of precision were with the ball, me with the field settings and then being more clinical with the bat.

"But with all the credit for South Africa, they returned to a game that I thought we should have easily won, but we didn't. Fair play for them."

