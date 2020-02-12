England Roses head coach Jess Thirlby looks at the big picture after the whirlwind begins | Netball news





Jess Thirlby is now moving towards a new paper period (Credit: Ben Lumley)

After a dizzying start as head coach of Vitality Roses, Jess Thirlby now has the opportunity to focus on the larger image and connect with the Vitality Netball Superleague environments.

%MINIFYHTML262d23868d889fa9d4eb122b055e2a7e11% %MINIFYHTML262d23868d889fa9d4eb122b055e2a7e12%

The first five months in charge of Thirlby saw her leading tours of Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, as well as leading her to a third place in a Vitality Nations Cup.

He has quickly gathered a & # 39; new & # 39; squad, one that has included some younger faces after the decisions of older players to take time off, and has begun to lay the groundwork for this next four-year cycle.

It has been a very busy time for the former international and now, in addition to focusing on the continuous evaluation of the players of Roses, he focuses on other areas that support and impact his role as head coach of England.

"I think people think I'm going to lift their feet now!" Thirbly said Sky sports with a smile.

"I entered the publication on September 1, and since then I have done many,quot; activities "with tours and camps. I have been at the center of everything and I have decided to meet the players as quickly as possible.

"It has been a lot about our training and performance and, along with that, we have tried to try to feed ourselves and work in our culture and establish a direction for the next four years."

"Ultimately, during this time it is now really important to reflect on what happened and it is time to ask myself, did we get what we needed in recent months?"

The advantage now is that I have lived and breathed the environment and paper. We have shared many experiences, so there is real evidence about what we have felt so far. I think it will be really useful (move forward). Jess Thirlby

With the time of Thirlby's appointment, and the schedule immediately after, many of the first logistics of the Roses were already in place.

Now, with two tours and a home competition completed, Thirlby has the opportunity to get more answers and react to a constantly changing netball environment.

"I have probably driven people crazy with many questions," he said. "They are not questions to challenge; I am interested in knowing why we are doing what we do.

"I will see how effective it has been and how it should look in the future because, as we know, the landscape changes and is quite dynamic."

"We want to reach a World Cup final, which we have not done, so it is about asking those questions in a really constructive way and inviting the opinions of the people who have been part of the trip so far."

Captain's competition for Haythornthwaite Natalie Haythornthwaite celebrated her 50th international appearance against South Africa and crowned a stellar competition as the captain of the Roses.

When it comes to the national program and its success, the Superleague environment is an integral part of that image.

Thirlby's two decades in Team Bath Netball as a player and coach means that she is well positioned to understand and appreciate the opportunities and challenges that Superleague franchises have.

"I am passionate about building relationships with clubs and going out to the Superleague environment," said the head coach of the Roses.

"I not only see games because it is a fact, but I am stuck with the roles I can play to support clubs and player development. If necessary, where necessary, also support coaches."

Season Opener live on Sky Sports Check out the Vitality Superleague 2020 matches with the five Season Opener matches shown live on Sky Sports

"I am pleased to support the travel direction of our Superleague environment because it will play an integral part of the next four / five years and beyond.

"If we can ensure that we are supporting quality within those club environments and helping to create a landscape that moves more towards professionalism, it will provide a boost to the Roses program and the quality of the players that visit us."

"I think what club environments have done so far is quite special, and it is not behind anything, both financially and commercially."

"We have been reliable and have done well, due to the good nature of so many people and not just coaches."

In addition to supporting this area around the club, Thirlby will closely monitor all of his Roses players.

The week immediately after the Nations Cup hosted a lot of conversations and meetings to begin that process.

"That transfer period is to ensure that there is a smooth transition and an understanding of where the players are from our point of view," said the head coach.

"In addition, it is about listening from a club's point of view about the role they see that player will have within the club's environment for the next four to five months."

Thirlby will also maintain close relations with the Roses that are exercising their offices in Australia.

She has a "good understanding,quot; of where those people are, but, as expected, she maintains the confidentiality of her conversations with the players.

"I have been passionate about both England and the Superleague throughout my career as a coach," Thirlby added.

"So being able to impact both is a fantastic and privileged position."

Sky Sports is home to netball and Vitality Netball Superleague returns on February 22 with five consecutive games of Arena Birmingham to start the new national season in England.