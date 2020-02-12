Engaged Anna Faris tries to recruit James Corden as wedding officiator

CBS

During an appearance on & # 39; The Late Late Show & # 39 ;, the Overboard actress confirms dizzying speculation that she has engaged to the boyfriend of cinematographer Michael Barrett.

Actress Anna Faris has confirmed reports that it is engaged again.

"The bunny of the house"star television mom Allison Janney He let out the great news during a red carpet event in January (20), amid rumors that Faris had accepted the proposal of cinematographer Michael Barrett, and then apologized for spilling the beans.

But Anna made it clear that she didn't care how the news came out and Tuesday night (February 11) "The Late Late Show with James Corden"he told the host James corden She is looking for a wedding officiant, and wondered if she would be interested.

"Can you officiate a wedding?" He asked the actor and the comedian. "I would love you to audition. If you come and read. I want someone who is humorous, who also brings a sincere feeling, who doesn't talk too much about themselves."

Corden rejected her, joking: "Well, that's a problem. I really get in touch with all three."

This will be Anna's third marriage: she married Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018 and divorced her first husband, Ben Indra, in 2008.