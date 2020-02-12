Emmert of the NCAA pressures the Senate for & # 39; railings & # 39; in the payment of athletes

WASHINGTON (AP) – NCAA President Mark Emmert urged Congress to put restrictions on the ability of college athletes to earn money from endorsements, and told a Senate committee on Tuesday that federal action is needed to "maintain uniform standards in college sports,quot; amid laws favorable to players passed in California and under consideration in other states.

The NCAA last fall said it would allow players to "benefit,quot; from the use of its name, image and similarity and is working on new rules that it plans to reveal in April. According to the NCAA schedule, athletes could take advantage of backup opportunities starting next January.

Meanwhile, more than 25 states are considering legislation that would force the NCAA to allow players to earn money from their personal brand in an attempt to address inequalities in the multi-million dollar college sports industry. California passed a law last year that grants broad support rights to players and will take effect in 2023. Other states may grant those rights as soon as this year.

The concern of the NCAA, which echoed Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who also testified on Tuesday, is that approval agreements for athletes would have a negative effect on recruitment, with schools and promoters in states with friendly laws for athletes who use money to attract players to sign with certain schools

“If implemented, these laws would give some schools an unfair recruitment advantage and open the door to sponsorship agreements that are used as a recruitment incentive. This would create a great imbalance between schools and could lead to corruption in the recruitment process, ”said Emmert. "We may need the support of Congress to help maintain uniform standards in college sports."

Emmert's comments were similar to what NCAA, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference have been communicating to Congress through well-paid lobbyists. The Associated Press found that the NCAA and the two conferences spent $ 750,000 last year pressing on Capitol Hill, in part to broaden their concern that "railings,quot; are needed in the payment of endorsement for athletes to avoid destroying college sports such as we know it

Senator Jerry Moran, a Republican from Kansas and president of the Subcommittee on Manufacturing, Commerce and Consumer Protection, said he was not willing to act until the NCAA revealed its new rules.

“I wish Congress was in a position to provide the NCAA and athletes with the opportunity to find a solution. … The ability of Congress to do that is a challenge, "Moran said in an interview after the hearing." The next step is to see what the NCAA is able to present to us in April. "

Critics of the NCAA believe there is much evidence that recruitment is already corrupt, pointing out in part the federal criminal case involving shoe companies that pay basketball players to attend the schools they sponsor, and that allow that players earn backup money will not create the main problems the NCAA predicts

Ramogi Huma, executive director of the National Association of University Players, which advocates for the rights of athletes, said that under current NCAA rules, 99.3% of the top 100 soccer recruits choose teams from Power Five conferences .

"Power conferences have advantages and constantly attract the best recruits," Huma said. “They will continue to attract recruits. The reality is that you are not going to change recruitment by limiting player opportunities. "

Huma said that once states begin to grant support rights to players, Congress will not be inclined to remove those rights, "and we will have the opportunity to witness the fact that NCAA sports will remain strong and everyone will tune in. ".

There was a bipartisan agreement between senators at the hearing that athletes should have access to approval opportunities and that some regulations are necessary.

Emmert did not completely escape the wrath of legislators over the presiding system.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, criticized Emmert for handling the NCAA's sexual violence against women. He also noted the case of James Wiseman, an NBA prospect who dropped out of school after Memphis coach Penny Hardaway suspended more than $ 11,500 he gave his mother to help him with moving expenses. Hardaway gave the money before being the Memphis coach.

Blackburn said the lack of coherence and transparency of the NCAA in the Wiseman case had eroded confidence in the organization's ability to handle the problems of player benefits.

"I think a question that must be going through many minds of student athletes and their parents is, how are they going to be able to trust you to do this right?" Blackburn said.

