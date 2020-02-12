Ellen DeGeneres has epic surprise for perfect viral assistance student

Ellen Degeneres deserves an A + for this surprise.

After 7 years old Taylor James She went viral by calling the classmate who stole her pencil for perfect attendance, the 62-year-old hostess invited the second grade student in her program to do things right.

For those who missed the pencil looting, this is what happened: Taylor had put the precious possession in his school's sharpening box. But when he went to look for him the next morning, he was gone. Taylor accused his classmate Genoveva Of committing the crime. Although he confronted his fellow student about it and made it clear that Lizzie did not win it, Lizzie never returned it.

"I earned the pencil, and I really liked that pencil," Taylor explained in Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show. "It was, like, pink and then I had a pink eraser. It was really big because I never used the eraser. It had rainbows and said & # 39; attendance prize & # 39;".