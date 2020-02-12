Elizabeth wins 66-52 victory over Mesa Ridge – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML11b37cdf9e78b6b684e50ba6e058c32a11% %MINIFYHTML11b37cdf9e78b6b684e50ba6e058c32a12%

Elizabeth dominated from beyond the goal, sinking 37.5% of her shots in her 66-52 victory over Mesa Ridge on Thursday.

Elizabeth was a leader in scoring for Tristan Smith, who scored 18 points and also recorded five rebounds and two assists. Tyson Griffin helped with 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Mesa Ridge was marked by Keion White, who scored 19 points while collecting seven rebounds. Jevyn Davis and JJ Dickerson also had notable games with nine points each.

Next for each team, Elizabeth will stay at home and play Woodland Park, while Mesa Ridge will travel to play against Mitchell.

This story was created with technology provided by Data Skrive. Accurate information as of publication and will be updated as more data becomes available.