Eddie Hearn says "it's important,quot; to investigate Dave Allen's repair claim | Boxing News

Dave & # 39; The White Rhino & # 39; Allen knocks out Dorian Darch

Promoter Eddie Hearn says he will support the Gaming Commission's investigations into allegations that Dave Allen's recent fight was fixed, but he hopes the heavyweight will be released from any irregularity.

Allen defeated Dorian Darch in the third round of the six scheduled on Saturday at Sheffield.

Hearn said Sky sports: "I spoke with Robert Smith (general secretary of the British Boxing Control Board), who said he received a call from the Gaming Commission that is investigating reports and stories of those accusations.

"We will provide everything we need to help."

When asked if he expected the accusations to prove unfounded, Hearn said: "I think so, having spoken with Dave Allen and heard of Dorian Darch. As I understand it, the first stages (of the investigation) is that perhaps there is nothing to worry about

"It is important that these things are investigated because it is something we must take very, very seriously in all the sports in which we are involved."

"It has to be analyzed in a full investigation. Hopefully, what the boys tell us is all right."

Reflecting on the fight, Hearn said: "I thought Dorian did well to stand up! Remember, he is an officer. He is not in that to stand up until the end. When they begin to receive heavyweight blows reigning over them ". , they don't want to be there.

"The pre-fight talk of Dave and his team was that six rounds would go. But it was boring after two rounds. He stepped on the accelerator. The end was good."

"It was not worrying for us.

"The Gaming Commission is designed to ensure that there is fair play in sport. I am sure they will approach it the right way."

"We have good experience: we are involved with Professional Darts Corporation and World Snooker, so we deal with the governing bodies in that regard and we have already gone through the process before."

"I talked to Dave Allen and I'm happy with his answer. I saw Dorian Darch's tweets.

"Hopefully the Game Commissions will come back and put this to bed."