Dwyane Wade's son, Zaire, writes a moving message about his transgender sister – Gabrielle Union also comments

Dwyane Wade recently revealed that her son, formerly known as Zion, is now Zaya because she is a transgender woman. Zaya's older brother, Zaire, has just written a moving message to support his sister.

Zaire, along with Gabrielle Union, was the first to defend herself against Zaya when she was criticized for wearing a short top and acrylic nails in a family photo.

The teenager went to Instagram, where he publicly supported his sister with a moving photo and a legend that said: ‘Man, I remember bothering my mother when I was a child and I told her that I loved a brother so much. I was the only child who sought company and someone to care for and care for. I have been blessed to have my best friend, Zaya, with me for 12 years. We did everything together … we fought, we played, we laughed and wept. But the only thing we never did was leave us behind … I told you that I would give my life to make sure you're ten feet down and happy on this earth. I don't care what Z thinks, you're my best friend and I love you child, and if that means anything, I just know there's no love lost on this side. "

After receiving both support and slander from fans, Gabrielle responded to a Twitter message that said: "Really grateful to Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union for continuing to model what solidarity, generous and thoughtful parenthood looks like."

The actress retweeted the kind comment with: ‘This has been a trip. We are still humbly learning, but we quickly decided with our family that we would not be carried away by fear. We refuse to sacrifice the freedom to live authentically because we are afraid of what people may say. You have the ability to learn and evolve. Try that s *** ’

It's great to see that the people who mean the most to the girl are accepting Zaya for what she is.



