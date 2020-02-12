Dwyane Wade's son, Zaire, promises unconditional support for transgender sister Zaya in Heartfelt Post

%MINIFYHTML59b56e1c4f4c8266520d525416983ee011% %MINIFYHTML59b56e1c4f4c8266520d525416983ee012%

Instagram

The eldest son of the former NBA star tells his brother that no matter what people say about her, she will always be his & # 39; best friend & # 39; and he will make sure she is & # 39; happy on this earth & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Dwyane WadeZaire's eldest son has shown his unconditional love and support for his brother Zaya, after she emerged as a transgender. The 18-year-old posted a candid message on his Instagram page so everyone knows that nothing has changed between him and Zaya, regardless of what people say or think about her.

"Man, I remember bothering my mother when I was a child saying I loved a brother so much," Zaire wrote in the caption, while sharing a couple of photos of him with Zaya (then Zion) when they were very young. "He was the only child looking for company and someone to care for and care for. I have had the blessing of having my best friend, Zaya, with me for 12 years."

%MINIFYHTML59b56e1c4f4c8266520d525416983ee013% %MINIFYHTML59b56e1c4f4c8266520d525416983ee014%

He continued: "We did everything together … we fought, we played, we laughed and wept. But the only thing we never did was leave us behind … I told you I would give my life" to make sure you're ten feet down and happy in this Earth. I don't care what Z thinks, you're my best friend and I love you child, and if that means anything, I just know there's no love lost on this side. "

%MINIFYHTML59b56e1c4f4c8266520d525416983ee015% %MINIFYHTML59b56e1c4f4c8266520d525416983ee016%

<br />

Dwyane confirmed in the February 11 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres show"that he and his wife Gabrielle Union "We are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community." He shared how Zaya explained to him and Gabrielle that they wanted to be approached like her and her. "I want to talk to you, I think in the future I am ready to live my truth. I want to be referred to as she and she. I would love you to call me Zaya," recalled her daughter's conversation with them.

After the announcement, people have shown their support for Zaya. Wendy Williams He was excited when he applauded the 12-year-old girl. "I want to shout at young Zaya Wade," he said in his morning talk show on February 12. "The faster you discover who you are or who you want to be in life, the easier life will be as you get older, that's what I discovered. At age 12, many of us didn't know who we were and we discovered it until we reached high school or college, or we are in our 30s, "he said with teary eyes.

He continued to praise Dwyane and Gabrielle for being supportive parents: "With all the bullying with children and other things, it's good for her to discover what lane she wants to be. The rest of her life is another story, but at least she has that and a mother and father who support them!

For those who may be against this situation, Wendy also had a message: "For those of you who don't understand it or don't like it, say nothing. This is a girl who has discovered more about her life than we had when we had 12 years "

"Attitude"star Mj Rodriguez He also praised Dwyane at the MAKERS 2020 Conference for its powerful impact on the community: "It's great that a young African-American father sheds light on his son because many African-American people receive this stigma that there is no love in them." the community, that there is no acceptance in the community. And really, there is. It's just that it doesn't look large-scale, and it's unfortunate. "

Another praised the former professional basketball player: "Thanks to YOU ​​and @DwyaneWade for being such good examples as parents, especially as parents of an LGBTQ child. Those of us who grew up feeling we had to hide who we are, for whatever reason , appreciate your love and vocal support as part of the changing tides. "

In return, Gabrielle has expressed her gratitude to those people who have been supporting her stepdaughter Zaya. "Huge, huge, THANKS to all those I got into, friends and family who provided information, resources, love and encouragement," he tweeted on Wednesday. "We are humble LGBTQ + allies with a LOT to learn and grateful for all the support. We encourage everyone to review us as needed … Again, thank you!"