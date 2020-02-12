Dwyane Wade's son celebrates the transgender sister in a touching tribute

In fact, family really means everything.
After Dwyane Wade shared that his daughter Zaya He had come out as a transgender, his son Zaire He took Instagram to celebrate his little sister with a moving tribute. "Man, I remember bothering my mother when I was a child and I told her that I loved a brother so much," Zaire said in a sweet receding comment. "He was the only child looking for company and someone to care for and care for. I have had the blessing of having my best friend, Zaya, with me for 12 years."
"We did everything together … we fought, we played, we laughed and wept," he continued. "But the only thing we never did was leave us behind … I told you that I would give my life to make sure you're ten feet down and happy on this earth. I don't care what you think. Z, you're my best friend and I love you child , and if that means anything, I just know that there is no love lost on this side. "
The 12-year-old girl certainly feels the support of her entire family. On Tuesday's episode of Ellen Degeneres to show, the retired NBA superstar recalled the moment Zaya told him and his wife Gabrielle Union Its true.
"We are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community and we are also proud allies," Dwyane said. "Zion, born as a child, came home and said: & # 39; Hello, so I want to talk to you. I think that in the future I am ready to live my truth. I want you to call me & # 39; she & # 39; and & # 39; she & # 39 ;. & # 39; I would love to be called Zaya & # 39; ".
"I looked at her and said:‘ You are our leader. You are our leader and this is our chance to let you be a voice, "he continued. "Right now, it is through us because it is 12 years old, but it will eventually be through it."
Since that time, he and Gabrielle have prioritized education, ensuring that Zaya has a solid foundation for growth. "My wife approached everyone in the cast of Attitude"said the 38-year-old woman." We're just trying to find as much information as possible to make sure we give our son the best chance to be his best. "
That includes hugging Zaya for what she really is. After Dwyane's interview, the Go ahead Alumbre went to Instagram to proudly introduce her stepdaughter to the world. "Meet Zaya," the actress shared. "She is compassionate, loving, intelligent and we are very proud of her. It's okay to listen, love and respect her children exactly the way they are. Love and cheer up good people."
