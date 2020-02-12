Dwyane Wade's son celebrates the transgender sister in a touching tribute

In fact, family really means everything.

After Dwyane Wade shared that his daughter Zaya He had come out as a transgender, his son Zaire He took Instagram to celebrate his little sister with a moving tribute. "Man, I remember bothering my mother when I was a child and I told her that I loved a brother so much," Zaire said in a sweet receding comment. "He was the only child looking for company and someone to care for and care for. I have had the blessing of having my best friend, Zaya, with me for 12 years."

%MINIFYHTML5e03b08cbce45a2401b4820298bcdbd513% %MINIFYHTML5e03b08cbce45a2401b4820298bcdbd514%

"We did everything together … we fought, we played, we laughed and wept," he continued. "But the only thing we never did was leave us behind … I told you that I would give my life to make sure you're ten feet down and happy on this earth. I don't care what you think. Z, you're my best friend and I love you child , and if that means anything, I just know that there is no love lost on this side. "